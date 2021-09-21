Cricket Cricket Rahil Shah signs up for Tripura for upcoming domestic season The 35-year-old left-arm spinner last played for Uttarakhand in 2020 after which he announced his retirement from the longer format. S.Dinakar Chennai 21 September, 2021 10:32 IST Rahil has picked up 112 wickets in 33 first class matches and continued playing in the TNCA first division league for Vijay CC and took part in the TNPL, captaining Ruby Trichy Warriors after retiring.(File photo) - M. Vedhan S.Dinakar Chennai 21 September, 2021 10:32 IST Rahil Shah has decided to return to first class cricket. The 35-year-old left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu will turn up for Tripura in the upcoming season.Rahil, who has 112 wickets in 33 first class matches, last played for Uttarakhand in 2020 after which he announced his retirement from the longer format. However, he continued playing in the TNCA first division league for Vijay CC and took part in the TNPL, captaining Ruby Trichy Warriors.FOLLOW | AUS-W vs IND-W first ODI LIVE: AUS: 69/0, target: 226 - Healy nears fifty as India struggles to break opening stand Talking to The Hindu, Rahil said, “The offer came from Tripura to play all formats as a senior professional. I decided to accept it. When I announced my retirement my father had just passed away and I had to reorganise my life and responsibilities.”Rahil, known for his control with the ball, added, “I am in a better mental space now. I am ready for first class cricket again.” Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :