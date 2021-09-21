Rahil Shah signs up for Tripura for upcoming domestic season

Rahil Shah has decided to return to first class cricket. The 35-year-old left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu will turn up for Tripura in the upcoming season.

Rahil, who has 112 wickets in 33 first class matches, last played for Uttarakhand in 2020 after which he announced his retirement from the longer format.

However, he continued playing in the TNCA first division league for Vijay CC and took part in the TNPL, captaining Ruby Trichy Warriors.

Talking to The Hindu, Rahil said, “The offer came from Tripura to play all formats as a senior professional. I decided to accept it. When I announced my retirement my father had just passed away and I had to reorganise my life and responsibilities.”

Rahil, known for his control with the ball, added, “I am in a better mental space now. I am ready for first class cricket again.”