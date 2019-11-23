Shane Warne wants India-Australia day-night Test in Adelaide

With India’s first ever Day/Night Test underway, Australian spin legend Shane Warne is hoping Virat Kohli and his men will agree to play with the pink ball when they tour Australia next year.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh, which started in Kolkata on Friday, saw the two teams playing with the pink ball for the first time.

Warne congratulated the new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and skipper Kohli for taking the initiative.





Congrats to you and @imVkohli on agreeing to play a day / night test. I hope there’s another one next summer in Adelaide when India tour Australia on @FoxCricket - Would be amazing buddy ! https://t.co/gNY95A3MU2 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 23, 2019

Warne's idea found support in former England captain Michael Vaughan, who expressed his desire of seeing India playing an under-lights Test against Australia next winter.





Well done Sourav .. look forward to a couple in Aussie next winter https://t.co/MgJxCanKgD — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 22, 2019

After the end of play on day one, India was in a dominating position against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.



After bundling out the Tigers for 106, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara kept the Bangla bowers at bay while moving the scoreboard at a rapid pace.



Pujara brought up his half-century in the 36th over of the innings. However, he was soon sent back to the pavilion in the 40th over by Ebadat to leave India at 137/3. In the very same over, Kohli brought up his 23rd half-century in the longest format of the game.

Kohli and Ajinkya Rhaane ensured that the side did not lose any more wickets and India ended the day at 174/3, with the duo remaining unbeaten on 59 and 23 respectively.



Earlier this week, Kohli had said he is open to the idea of Day/Night Test in Australia next year provided his team is allocated a practice match, something which wasn’t on the table during the 2017-18 tour Down Under.

India is scheduled to play a four-match Test series in Australia starting in November next year.