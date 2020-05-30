Cricket Cricket Cricket West Indies announces pay cut for players, employees Due to the financial loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic, cricket West Indies announced a temporary 50 percent pay cut across the entire cricketing system. PTI St. John’s (Antigua and Barbuda) 30 May, 2020 16:33 IST Members of the West Indies cricket team during a training session. - K.V.S. GIRI PTI St. John’s (Antigua and Barbuda) 30 May, 2020 16:33 IST Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a temporary 50 percent salary cut and funding across the entire regional cricket system, effective from the start of July, due to financial crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.The decision was made after CWI’s Board of Directors received recommendations from the Financial Strategy Advisory Committee (FSAC) during a tele-conference.“With no international cricket currently being played anywhere in the world, and with great uncertainty of when regular cricket activity will resume, CWI — like many other international sporting organisations worldwide — is facing a significant loss of income, whilst also being uncertain of the long-term impact of the crisis on our operations,” CWI said in a statement. Who is the best Test cricket captain of them all? “It is in that context that CWI’s Board of Directors, with deep regret, have agreed to a plan that we expect will safeguard CWI’s future while delivering at least a minimum level of job protection for all of the people employed or contracted throughout the region’s cricket community.”CWI President Skerritt said, ”This pandemic is hurting every West Indian and this decision to cut staff and player incomes has been a very difficult one to make; one that will impact so many members of the cricketing family around the Caribbean.”“This business continuity plan unfortunately requires all stakeholders to make a huge sacrifice, but I am confident that it won’t be long before CWI will be in a position to ensure that the sport we love can restart and be enjoyed once again by the thousands of cricket fans across the region and diaspora.” Sunil Gavaskar: Much more to life than sports CWI had kept staff, players, umpires and coaches on full-pay since the outbreak of COVID-19.“CWI hopes that these temporary measures will only be in place for not more than three to six months. "These measures will also include a 50 percent reduction in funding for Territorial Boards, Territorial Board Franchises and WIPA, as well as a 50 percent cut in all retainers and allowances for Directors and Executive management.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos