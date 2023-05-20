Cricket

Former Australian Test cricket captain Brian Booth dies

The middle-order batter played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain during the 1965-66 Ashes series against England when regular skipper Bob Simpson was absent.

AFP
Sydney 20 May, 2023 09:42 IST
Sydney 20 May, 2023 09:42 IST
Australia cricketer Brian Booth in 1967.

Australia cricketer Brian Booth in 1967. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

The middle-order batter played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain during the 1965-66 Ashes series against England when regular skipper Bob Simpson was absent.

Former Australian Test captain Brian Booth has died aged 89, Cricket Australia said Saturday, praising him as an “immensely respected and admired” player.

The middle-order batter played 29 Tests for Australia between 1961 and 1966, including twice as captain during the 1965-66 Ashes series against England when regular skipper Bob Simpson was absent.

Also Read
Padikkal: Losing close games cost us (Rajasthan Royals) this season

He scored 1,773 runs, including five centuries, at an average of 42.21.

A dual-sport athlete, Booth also played hockey and represented Australia at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

“Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond,” said CA chief Nick Hockley.

“Less than 50 players have captained the Australian men’s Test team and Brian’s name is included on a list that features many of the game’s greats.

“He has had an extraordinary life and will be sadly missed.”

Booth played 93 times for New South Wales in the domestic Sheffield Shield, scoring 5,574 runs at 43.5, and was a life member of the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club).

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Padikkal: Losing close games cost us (Rajasthan Royals) this season

WATCH: Padikkal, Jaiswal help Rajasthan keep IPL playoffs hope alive; RR vs PBKS match analysis

WATCH: Kohli’s century powers RCB to a win over SRH; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs MI in pictures, IPL 2023: Dhoni and Co. beat Rohit Sharma’s men by six wickets

CSK vs PBKS in pictures, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pips Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us