Chennai Super Kings announces Rs 1 crore cash reward for Neeraj Chopra

Chennai Super Kings announced a Rs. 1 crore reward for the Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India in Tokyo Olympics.

CSK Spokesperson said “We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instil belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of sport. His Gold medal-winning throw of 87.58m in the Men's Javelin has galvanised the entire nation.”

CSK will be making a special jersey with the number 8758 as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra.

"We are delighted that Neeraj will join the elite company of Abhinav Bindra as only the second individual Gold Medallist in Olympics and we look forward to celebrating more joining this list in the years to come," said the club in its press statement.