Cricket

Cyclone forces postponement of New Zealand domestic ODI final

Central Districts were scheduled to take on the winner of Saturday’s playoff between Canterbury and Otago in the final in the South Island resort town of Queenstown on Sunday.

Reuters
16 February, 2023 09:14 IST
16 February, 2023 09:14 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: No new date has yet been fixed for the final. 

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: No new date has yet been fixed for the final.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Central Districts were scheduled to take on the winner of Saturday’s playoff between Canterbury and Otago in the final in the South Island resort town of Queenstown on Sunday.

The final of the Ford Trophy, New Zealand’s main domestic one-day competition, has been postponed from Sunday because of the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on players from the Central Districts team, New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday.

The devastating cyclone hit New Zealand last weekend before making its way down the east coast of the North Island, killing at least five people and displacing 9,000.

Also Read
NZ vs ENG: New Zealand squad buffeted by baby boom, injury and cyclone

“We have multiple players without power and water, who have only the barest of communication capability,” Central Districts chief executive Lance Hamilton said in a news release.

“It simply wouldn’t be fair to take them away from their families at this time.”

Central Districts were scheduled to take on the winner of Saturday’s playoff between Canterbury and Otago in the final in the South Island resort town of Queenstown on Sunday.

“Lives have been lost, homes and businesses have been destroyed, large swathes of the region are under water, and a number of people are still missing,” said New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White.

“We had no hesitation in agreeing to (Central Districts)’s request.”

No new date has yet been fixed for the final. 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us