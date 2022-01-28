Pollard’s knowledge of Indian conditions could help West Indies: Sammy

Kieron Pollard knows the Indian conditions like the back of his hand. That could come in handy for the West Indies cricket team on its upcoming tour of India, according to the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy, who has led the World Giants into the final of the Legends League Cricket, to be played on Saturday.



“He has been playing in India for so long (at the IPL) and knows the conditions very well,” said Sammy, who had captained Pollard during the West Indies’ successful campaign at the World T20 in 2012. “Hopefully that experience and knowledge he could bring on to the field.”

He said the West Indies could fancy its chances against India in the white-ball series, though India had always been strong at home. “They have got some really good one-day players, but we have unearthed some new talents in the on-going series against England,” he said. “I think the West Indies would do well, but you would need the guys to take the wickets with the new ball.”

He regards Rohit Sharma highly as a captain. “Kohli has been exceptional with his performances on the field, but Rohit is an excellent captain, very motivational,” he said. “I have watched him in the IPL. If you look at the IPL captains, you see they have grown – like Dhoni, Rohit, Gambhir…All these guys manage to get performances from their teammates. When their teams need, they perform, like Dhoni did in the playoffs (in the last edition).”

About the Legends tournament, he said it had been an excellent one. “The fans who saw you 10 or 15 years ago get to see you again,” he said. “All these guys come and entertain. This league could go far.”

He praised the way Brett Lee defended seven runs in the final over against India Maharajas on Thursday night. “One simple job and he got the job done,” he said. “It was good to watch.”



(The writer is in Muscat at the invitation of Legends League Cricket)