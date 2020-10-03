Warner may skip Big Bash League, says his manager

Australian opener David Warner may skip the Big Bash League this year due to bio-bubble fatigue, according to his manager.

“It’s not to do with the money, it’s to do with whether he wants to do it,” Warner’s manager James Erskine was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“I haven’t discussed it with him but I would think he’s more than likely to spend time with his family than in the BBL. The fact we haven’t had the conversation probably tells me he won’t,” Erskine added.

Earlier this year, Warner, pointing out difficulties in staying away from family for tournaments to fulfil bio-bubble requirements, suggested he may have to assess his future in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next edition of the BBL is set to take place from December to February next year. Australia’s international players are likely to get a two-three week window to feature in the BBL after their home series against India.

Warner is currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League in the UAE.