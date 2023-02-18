Cricket

Warner ruled out of second Test with concussion, Renshaw named substitute

Warner got hit on the head on day one as he tried to pull a delivery from Siraj.

Team Sportstar
18 February, 2023 08:20 IST
Australia batter David Warner.

Australia batter David Warner. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia’s David Warner has been ruled out of second Test against India due to concussion in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday.

Matt Renshaw will replace Warner in the playing 11 as a concussion substitute, according to reports.

Warner got hit on the head on day one as he tried to pull a delivery from Siraj. As a result of that hit, Warner couldn’t come out to field when it was India’s turn to bat in the evening.

“I think the medical staff will have to assess tomorrow. He must be a little weary at the moment. Got a knock in the arm and to the head, [the knock in the head] has made him a little bit weary. And hence he hasn’t come out to field. I think the medical staff will have to figure out what happens to him here on in,” stated Khawaja after end of day one.

Warner joins Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green, both of whom were declared unfit to play and missed out first and second Tests after failing to recover from injuries in time.

Warner was dismissed for a 44-ball 15 after he edged it to keeper KS Bharat off Mohammed Shami’s delivery.

The tourist suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Test and was dismissed for 263 in its first innings on Friday. India currently trails by 242 runs at the start of day two with both the openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, remaining unbeaten.

