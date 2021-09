NZC confident of finding a window for abandoned white-ball series against Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is confident of finding a window next year for the abandoned white-ball series against Pakistan, CEO David White has said.

New Zealand called off its tour of Pakistan hours before the first ODI in Rawalpindi was set to begin.

“I’m sure we’ll find a window. We are scheduled to play them next year in January and February, two Test matches as part of the World Test Championships and some ODIs, so maybe we can wrap the games around those series,” White said on Mornings with Ian Smith show on SEN Radio.

White, however, had no option but to abandon the tour. “(The Pakistan Cricket Board) were fantastic, very professional. We will work through with them over the coming weeks and months to ensure we fulfill our obligations to them, we’ve got to play five ODIs and three T20s against them.

“It’s really disappointing for Pakistan cricket, but we had no option but to leave the tour, unfortunately,” he said.

'Credible threat'

White spoke about the serious nature of the threat that came about despite “extensive” precautions. “I was at home and we got a call from a government agency on Friday afternoon informing us of a specific credible threat against the team,” he said.

ALSO READ - Pakistan will overcome crisis, says PCB chairman

“I contacted our security person in Pakistan, which was at 3 a.m. in the morning, and we just worked through it with him on the ground and other independent sources as well.”

He said the New Zealand government agencies informed that they had knowledge of a specific credible threat against the team.

“They informed us of that immediately and we continued those discussions and informed our people on the ground (in Pakistan). We had a contingency in place. We had a charter flight that was available at short notice.

“So we were able to do that and execute that and secure accommodation in Dubai where the team are going to be staying for the World T20s, so that’s where the players are now.

“They are all safe and in a secure place, I think they’re in a hotel where there are two of the IPL teams as well.”