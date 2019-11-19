Day-night Test: Top performers with pink ball

Day-night Test is an entry into the unknown. Lunch will be replaced with dinner and the ball is likely to do all the talking under floodlights. Australia, England, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Zimbabwe have already got a taste of pink ball Test cricket. And all the 11 Tests so far has produced results.

India and Bangladesh are the new additions. As the two sides prepare to make the most of the pink ball at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting on Friday, here’s a look at the international batsmen and bowlers who have fared well.

Australia is the most successful side so far in pink-ball cricket. It has won five out of five; all at home, thrice in Adelaide and twice in Brisbane. No wonder pacer Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker, 26 wickets in five Tests, followed by Josh Hazlewood, 21 wickets in four.

There is a lot of talk regarding the dew at Eden which may trouble the spinners a bit. However, Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah tasted success in Dubai, picking up 18 wickets in three games.

Among the batsmen, Azhar Ali is on top of the heap with 456 runs in three Tests including an unbeaten 302 against West Indies in Dubai. Australia star batsman Steve Smith is second in the list with 405 runs in four Tests.

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq is the only one so far with two pink ball centuries and he is third with 335 runs in three Tests.

Former England captain Alastair Cook has a double hundred, 243, to his name in a pink ball Test against West Indies.