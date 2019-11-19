Cricket Cricket Day-night Test: Top performers with pink ball This may be a new beginning for India, but day-night Test is not a new thing anymore. Since 2015, a total of 11 Tests have been played with the pink ball. Team Sportstar Indore 19 November, 2019 15:00 IST A glimpse from the first day-night Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval. - FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS Team Sportstar Indore 19 November, 2019 15:00 IST Day-night Test is an entry into the unknown. Lunch will be replaced with dinner and the ball is likely to do all the talking under floodlights. Australia, England, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Zimbabwe have already got a taste of pink ball Test cricket. And all the 11 Tests so far has produced results.India and Bangladesh are the new additions. As the two sides prepare to make the most of the pink ball at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting on Friday, here’s a look at the international batsmen and bowlers who have fared well.Australia is the most successful side so far in pink-ball cricket. It has won five out of five; all at home, thrice in Adelaide and twice in Brisbane. No wonder pacer Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker, 26 wickets in five Tests, followed by Josh Hazlewood, 21 wickets in four.READ: How teams have fared in day-night TestsThere is a lot of talk regarding the dew at Eden which may trouble the spinners a bit. However, Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah tasted success in Dubai, picking up 18 wickets in three games. Among the batsmen, Azhar Ali is on top of the heap with 456 runs in three Tests including an unbeaten 302 against West Indies in Dubai. - Getty Images Among the batsmen, Azhar Ali is on top of the heap with 456 runs in three Tests including an unbeaten 302 against West Indies in Dubai. Australia star batsman Steve Smith is second in the list with 405 runs in four Tests.Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq is the only one so far with two pink ball centuries and he is third with 335 runs in three Tests.Former England captain Alastair Cook has a double hundred, 243, to his name in a pink ball Test against West Indies.TOP FIVE BATSMENAzhar Ali (Pakistan): 456 runs, 100s 1, 50s 2; HS 302*Steve Smith (Australia): 405 runs, 100s 1, 50s 3; HS 130Asad Shafiq (Pakistan): 335 runs, 100s 2, 50s 1; HS 137Usman Khawaja (Australia): 307 runs, 100s 1, 50s 2; HS 145Alastair Cook (England): 303 runs, 100s 1, 50s 0; HS 243 TOP FIVE BOWLERSMitchell Starc (Australia): 26 wickets, best bowling 5/88Josh Hazlewood (Australia): 21 wickets, best bowling 6/70Yasir Shah (Pakistan): 18 wickets, best bowling 6/184Nathan Lyon (Australia): 17 wickets, best bowling 4/60Trent Boult (New Zealand): 16 wickets, best bowling 6/32 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.