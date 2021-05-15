DDCA offers its premises for fight against COVID-19

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley has written to the state government, offering the premises of the Arun Jaitley Stadium to be used as a vaccination site in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had written that if they feel that they require a centre for vaccination, the DDCA premises can be used till Normalcy returns," said Jaitley on Saturday.

"In our stadium premises, we have a facility where 10,000 people can be vaccinated per day. If they want, till the time there is some semblance of normalcy, they can use it till cricketing activity resumes."

Jaitley said that he has got a reply that "the chief secretary will look into the matter."