SA v IND: DRS controversy gave us a window to chip away at target - Elgar

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said the DRS controversy offered his team a “window” to have a go at the target as the Indians, he felt, had been distracted by their on-field chatter during the series-deciding third Test.

On day three, Elgar was given out LBW by umpire Marais Erasmus on the field but the decision was overturned upon review after HawkEye showed the ball trajectory going over the stumps. It led to tempers fraying in the Indian camp with Virat Kohli, K. L. Rahul and R. Ashwin mocking the local broadcaster on stump microphone.

Chasing 212, South Africa was 60 for one in the 21st over when Elgar got the reprieve. The home team went on to score 40 runs in the next eight overs.

“That obviously gave us a little bit of a window period, especially yesterday (Thursday) for us to score a little bit freer and obviously, chip away at the deficit that we needed or the target that we needed,” Elgar said after South Africa’s series-clinching win on Friday.

“It worked out well in our hands, it played nicely into our hands. For a period of time, they actually forgot about the game and they were challenging a bit more of the emotional side of what Test cricket has to offer.”

‘Loved it’

Asked about the controversy, Elgar said: “Loved it. It was obviously maybe a team that was under a little bit of pressure and things weren’t going the way which they obviously were quite used to of late.

“Yeah we’re extremely happy. We still had to execute our skills with the bat (on day three and four) knowing that the wicket was playing a bit in the bowlers’ favour and we needed to be extra disciplined out there and execute our basics.”

Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6T9SuzN6St — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 14, 2022

Elgar lauded his team for bouncing back after a loss in the first Test.

ALSO READ - WTC points table: India drops to fifth after series defeat against South Africa

“Losing the first game of a home Test series is never ideal. I think it’s a South African trait that you always have to start slow and we almost have to be 0-1 down to actually wake up and realise that you know we were up against it and our backs against the wall and the guys responded beautifully to that.”

Asked about the change-room conversations, he said: “I think that ties into the conversations I had with the team prior to the second game. Guys taking responsibility and valuing their wicket a lot more. A few soft dismissals and lapses of concentration can hinder your series and ultimately that’s what got us the loss in the first game.”

‘Relieved, thankful’

Elgar said he was “very happy that the guys responded well.”

ALSO READ - Kohli: No running away from our batting collapses every now and then

“They responded to fulfil those roles, especially from a batting point of view. We needed guys to stand up from a character point of view, make a bit more of a conscious effort and be a lot more aware of the position that they have within the side, purely to bring the best out of the player. Ultimately bringing the best out of the player will obviously influence the environment. So yeah, I’m glad and very, very relieved and very, very thankful of the guys for responding the way they did.

“It’s a proper squad effort, even the guys who didn’t play stood up in the right occasions for us.”

Leading an unheralded side, short on experience, against the World No. 1 India, many had written off Elgar at the start of the series.

But he went about his role quietly to lead a remarkable coming-from-behind series win.

“I think my skin is pretty thick when it comes to on-field matters and matters that value the team in a big way.”

Talking about his learnings as a skipper, Elgar said: “I don’t want to show my emotions too much on camera. So I think from that point of view, it’s something that I’ve actually learned quite quickly. I haven’t had a lot of time to actually sit down and bottle everything up. I think from a captaincy point of view it definitely helped me from being a little bit more calm with regards to not panicking too soon,” he concluded.