Dean Jones could adapt to all forms of the game: N. Srinivasan

He was light of feet and brave of heart. And his courage, focus and conviction surfaced in extreme adversity. Despite being dehydrated under scorching sun and humidity, he progressed to an epoch-making 210 in the Chepauk Test of 1986. Watching that incredible innings - Jones had to be administered drips after his blood-and-guts effort - was N. Srinivasan.

“I was viewing that match as a spectator. I could sense Jones was a fierce fighter. His extraordinary double hundred played its part in the Test ending in a sensational tie.”

READ: Tied Test of 1986: The suspense beats a Hitchcock thriller

Sririvasan, former ICC and BCCI chief, realised with his hard running, ability to squeeze the ball into gaps and calculated big hits, Jones was a quintessential one-day player, a cult figure who had a bar named after him at the MCG. “But still I don’t get a drink free there,” Jones often quipped.

Dean Jones (from left), Ravi Shastri, Allan Border and N. Srinivasan during the TNPL inauguration in 2016. - B. Jothi Ramalingam

“He could adapt to all forms of the game, revelled in one-dayers, And after retirement he was best suited to commentary, where he combined his knowledge with humour,” said Srinivasan.

READ: Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai

It did not matter to him whether he was doing the job at a Test match or the TNPL. He adjusted to different tiers of the game and players with enthusiasm and wit.

Srinivasan said, “Once he interviewed me in Tirunelveli before a TNPL game. And his love for the game came through forcefully. And I could make out Jones was a stalwart with grace. He will be missed by the Indian cricket lovers.”