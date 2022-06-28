Deepak Hooda becomes fourth Indian to hit T20I century

India batter Deepak Hooda smashed his maiden T20I hundred against Ireland in Malahide on Tuesday.

Hooda, playing in just his 5th T20I, reached the feat off just 55 balls after India elected to bat.

The 27-year-old became the fourth Indian after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul to record a century in the format. Hooda is also the second quickest batter to score a T20I century among batters from Test playing nations, reaching the mark in just his 3rd innings.

IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE

READ: IND vs IRE: Samson, Hooda record highest T20I partnership for India

He is behind West Indies' Evin Lewis and South Africa's Richard Levi who smashed hundreds in their second innings in the format.

Hooda, who partnered Sanju Samson for the second-wicket, scripted a record 176-run stand - the highest partnership for India in T20Is for any wicket. He was eventually dismissed for 104 off 57 balls by Joshua Little.