Delhi makes history in T20 cricket by using 11 players as bowlers in SMAT

Delhi made history by becoming the first team in T20 cricket to use all 11 players as bowlers in an innings.
Playing against Manipur at the Wankhede Stadium in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Delhi restricted its opponent to 120/8 in 20 overs.
This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record of a team using a maximum of nine bowlers in an innings.
