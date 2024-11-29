 />
Delhi makes history in T20 cricket by using 11 players as bowlers in SMAT

Playing against Manipur at the Wankhede Stadium in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Delhi restricted its opponent to 120/8 in 20 overs.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 13:04 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File picture: Delhi made history by becoming the first team in T20 cricket to use all 11 players as bowlers.
File picture: Delhi made history by becoming the first team in T20 cricket to use all 11 players as bowlers. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

File picture: Delhi made history by becoming the first team in T20 cricket to use all 11 players as bowlers. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

