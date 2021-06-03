Devon Conway becomes sixth batsman to hit double hundred in debut Test innings

New Zealand opener Devon Conway on Thursday became the sixth batsman to hit a double-hundred in his debut innings in Test cricket.

Conway reached the feat against England on day 2 at Lord's after New Zealand lost nine wickets. With Neil Wagner providing able support, Conway finally reached the landmark with a massive six over fine leg.

The 29-year-old is the second Kiwi batsman to scale 200 in his maiden Test innings after Mathew Sinclair who achieved the feat in 1999 against West Indies.

Earlier on Wednesday, the South African-born Conway had joined Harry Graham (for Australia in 1893) and Sourav Ganguly (for India in 1996) in being the only non-English batsmen to score a century on Test debut at Lord’s.

Conway is now the seventh batsman overall to hit a double hundred on Test debut - West Indies' Kyle Mayers was the previous entrant with 210* against Bangladesh in his second innings on debut in February this year.

The southpaw has got his international career off to a top start with 225 runs (one hundred, one fifty) in just 3 ODIs and 473 T20I runs (4 fifties) in 14 matches to his name.