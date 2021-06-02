Conway's debut hundred puts New Zealand on top against England in first Test

Devon Conway became just the sixth player to hit a Test century on debut at Lord’s, with the left-handed opener brilliantly anchoring New Zealand to 246-3 against England on Day one of the first match of the series Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Conway was unbeaten on 136 to maintain the stunning start to his international career in all formats, making an array of shots, leaving well and showing a compact defense to blunt England’s all-seam attack under blue skies at the home of cricket.

By bringing up his hundred with a clip through square leg for four, the South African-born Conway joined Harry Graham (for Australia in 1893) and Sourav Ganguly (for India in 1996) in being the only non-English batsmen to score a century on Test debut at Lord’s.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Just before stumps, Conway ran for three to surpass Ganguly’s 131, which stood as the highest ever score by a debutant at Lord’s. He is the 11th New Zealand Test debutant to reach three figures.

Henry Nicholls closed the day on 46 not out and was shared an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 132 runs with Conway after paceman Ollie Robinson — one of two debutants in the England side — bowled Tom Latham for 23 and trapped Ross Taylor lbw for 14.

In between, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson chopped onto the stumps for 13 off the bowling of James Anderson, who was making his record-tying 161st Test appearance for England.