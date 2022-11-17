Cricket

Dhoni wins doubles event in Jharkhand Tennis Championship

Former Indian team skipper MS Dhoni won the doubles event with his partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Tennis Championship 2022.

Team Sportstar
17 November, 2022 17:22 IST
17 November, 2022 17:22 IST
(From L-R): Sumeet Kumar Bajaj and MS Dhoni.

(From L-R): Sumeet Kumar Bajaj and MS Dhoni. | Photo Credit: Sumeet Kumar Bajaj’s Twitter

Former Indian team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the doubles event with his partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Tennis Championship 2022.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper partnered with Bajaj to beat the Khanaiya-Rohit duo and gained a 6-2 lead. However, the match was stopped, due to bad lighting and the remaining two sets were played later.

Organised by the Country Cricket Club in Ranchi, this is not the first time Dhoni has won a tennis match. He has played with Bajaj earlier on three occasions, emerging victorious in each.

MS Dhoni has bee spotted often playing tennis at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings’ CEO, KS Viswanathan confirmed earlier in the week that Dhoni will lead the side in the 2023 edition of the IPL.

