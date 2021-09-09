Dhoni's addition a way to use his experience for T20 World Cup - Ganguly

The BCCI appointed M. S. Dhoni as mentor of the Indian team to use his vast experience for the benefit of Indian team during the T20 World Cup, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Twitter.

The BCCI sprang a surprise when it announced on Wednesday that Dhoni will be the team mentor for the T20 World Cup beginning on October 17.

ALSO READ - India T20 WC guide: team news, gameplan, key player and prediction

"Dhoni's addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 World Cup. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI's offer to help the team for this tournament," Ganguly said.

Dhoni had led India to two world titles - the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

He is currently with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings, gearing up for the resumption of the league from September 19 in the UAE.