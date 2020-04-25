Dingko Singh airlifted to Delhi for cancer treatment

Asian Games gold-winning boxer Dingko Singh was on Saturday airlifted from Imphal to the national capital for his liver cancer treatment. At a time when the country is witnessing lockdown, Spicejet provided the air ambulance service free of charge to the star boxer.

The 41-year-old was due to undergo radiation therapy a fortnight back but could not come to Delhi because of the lockdown. But with the BFI and Spicejet coming forward, Dingko along with his wife, Ngangom Babai Devi flew from Imphal.

The decision to fly Dingko to Delhi in an air ambulance was taken by SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, who is also the President of the Boxing Federation of India. “I am happy to share that Dingko, our champion boxer, has reached Delhi and has been taken to hospital for further treatment. SpiceJet is honoured to have provided its air ambulance service to our national hero and fly him to Delhi for his treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Singh said.

After reaching here this evening, Dingko was taken to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in an ambulance from the airport. Dingko, an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee, is battling a relapse of liver cancer. The Manipuri was a swashbuckling bantamweight boxer and won the Asian Games gold in the 1998 edition in Bangkok.

Boxing Federation of India will be keeping a close watch on the boxing legend's treatment and progress.