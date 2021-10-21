Sibley pulls out of England's second-string squad for Australia tour

Batsman Dom Sibley has decided not to tour Australia with England's second-string Lions squad because he wants to focus on regaining his spot in the first team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old opener, who has played 22 tests for England, was dropped from the squad after their second Test defeat against India at Lord's in August.

READ| T20 World Cup: Fast bowlers need variations in 'tired' UAE pitches, says Cummins

"Sibley has decided to spend the winter working on his batting at home in a bid to regain England selection," the ECB said in a statement.

READ| India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash will be about leadership: Hayden

Sibley will be replaced by batsman Harry Brook in the Lions squad, who will travel to Australia next month and join England's Ashes squad in a camp. The five-test Ashes series is due to begin on December 8 in Brisbane.