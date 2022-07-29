Amol Muzumdar to continue as Mumbai head coach

Amol Muzumdar will be continuing as the head coach of Mumbai for the upcoming domestic season. Under Muzumdar, the Mumbai team enjoyed success in the last season, having reached the final of the Ranji Trophy, before going down to Madhya Pradesh in the summit clash.

The Mumbai Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement Committee, led by Jatin Paranjape on Friday appointed Muzumdar as the head coach for the senior men’s team, while Rajesh Pawar was made the U-23/25 coach. Amitabh Velaskar will be in-charge of the U-19 team, while Sandeep Dahad will be the head coach of U-16 side.

Seasoned domestic Dinesh Lad will look after the U-14 team, whereas Sandesh Kawle and Ajay Kadam will be working with the senior women’s team and u-19 girls teams respectively.