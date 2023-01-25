Ranji Trophy: Assam stares at innings defeat as Andhra dominates day two

Karan Shinde scored an unbeaten 90 off 211 balls as Andhra dominated day two of a Ranji Trophy match against Assam, which is staring at a defeat. At Stumps on Wednesday, the visitor was five down for 62 runs and trailing by a massive 186 runs.

In the morning, after a brilliant 148-run partnership between skipper Hanuma Vihari and Abhishek Reddy, Karan and Ricky Bhui went on to add further 73 runs.

Swarupam Purkayasth took four wickets. The right-arm spinner purchased turn and bounce on a track where the Andhra batters made merry. Having made his debut against Tripura in 2008, the senior Assam bowler with 44 matches under his belt got rid of the likes of Ashwin Hebbar, K. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhui and Reddy.

Although Assam did well to bowl out Andhra for 361, it is still staring at an innings defeat. Its second essay didn’t start on a favourable note with Shoaib Mohammed Khan removing opener Subham Mandal to hand Andhra an early breakthrough.

Rishav Das fell short of his crease and the departure of Riyan Parag pushed Assam further on the backfoot with spinner Lalith Mohan picking two wickets.