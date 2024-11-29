Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Pyla, Ashwin, Sasikanth guide Andhra to convincing victory over Maharashtra

Andhra, powered by a brilliant half-century by Plya Avinash (55, 39b, 4x4, 4x6) and a disciplined bowling show led by pacer K.V. Sasikanth (three for 22), registered a thumping 75-run win over Maharashtra, its third consecutive win, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T-20 cricket championship Group E match at Gymkhana Ground here on Friday.

Batting first, Andhra saw India star K. Srikar Bharat (7) play all over an inswinger from left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary in the first over and then Shaik Rasheed (0) mistiming a pull stroke of the same bowler in the third over to make it 18 for two.

Then, the free-stroking Ashwin Hebbar (36, 28b, 2x4, 3x6) and Pyla (55, 39b, 4x4, 4x6) put on 65 runs for the third wicket to keep Andhra in the game before the former stepped out for a big heave only to be stumped smartly by Ruturaj Gaikwad off left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal.

Avinash played some extravagant strokes on yet another perfect T-20 wicket here, with essence on timing and not just on power.

With captain Ricky Bhui (28, 16b, 2x4, 2x6) playing a cameo, Andhra eventually posted a respectable score of 174 for seven in 20 overs.

Mukesh Choudhary was the most impressive with a three-wicket haul and good support from the other pacer Arshin Kulkarni (two for 26).

In reply, Maharashtra was never in the hunt as none of the batters showed the desired discipline or the stroke selection.

Opener Arshin Kulkarni missed the line of a length ball to be bowled by pacer C. Stephen and P.V.S.N. Raju forced Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad mistime a hook only to be caught in the deep to make it 22 for two in the fourth over.

Though Rahul Tripathi looked determined, he was never really at his usual best, struggling to get his timing and once he saw his partner Ankit Bawne (1) run-out, seemed to have lost the rhythm completely and eventually snicked an away going delivery from pacer K.V. Sasikanth, who was the best of the pacers to pick three wickets, to literally dash Maharashtra hopes.

Leg-spinner B. Yeshwanth (three for 29) ensured Maharashtra had no chance of coming back into the game as it was eventually bowled out for 99 in 15.4 overs.

In another match, fine knocks by Rohan Kunnummal (87, 48b, 5x4, 7x6) and Salman Nizar (99 n.o., 49b, 5x4, 8x6) and a good spell by M.D. Nidheesh (four for30) helped Kerala record an impressive, 43-run win.