Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has received a No Objection Certificate from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and is likely to sign up with Goa in the upcoming domestic season.

The officials in the Goa Cricket Association (GCA), however, claimed that a decision will be taken once he appears in the selection trials to be held in New Delhi on August 17.

“We have invited him for the fitness camp and trials. He will have to come to Goa for a fitness test and once he clears the trials, the cricket operations committee will decide,” Vipul Phadke, the secretary of GCA, told Sportstar.

“Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking in a new phase of his cricketing career,” a statement from SRT Sports Management said.

In his domestic career, Arjun has featured in two T20s for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the decision was taken to get more game time. He was part of the Mumbai Indians squad this season but did not feature in any match.