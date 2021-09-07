Compensation package for domestic cricketers to discussed on September 20

The much-delayed compensation package for a curtailed domestic season due to the pandemic will be discussed during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Apex Council meeting on September 20.

The compensation package item is listed as No. 3 on the agenda for the meeting. “Discussion on compensation to be given to First Class cricketers (men and women) for the 2020-21 season,” states the list accessed by Sportstar. There will be updates on the upcoming domestic season as well.

This publication understands that the BCCI secretary Jay Shah convened the meeting of the seven-member working group last week. The group told the office-bearers to devise the best possible mechanism for compensation.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak led to the suspension of the Ranji Trophy, one of the options suggested was to compensate cricketers half of the average Ranji Trophy fee. A similar mechanism may apply for age-group and women cricketers.

The biggest challenge will be to prepare the final list of cricketers who are awaiting compensation.

The Apex Council is also set to discuss the international home season for 2021-22. New Zealand is scheduled to tour India for two Tests and three T20Is, with the Tests being a part of the World Test Championship, in November-December. The detailed itinerary, including venues, could be finalised in the meeting.

It is also set to ratify the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy of the BCCI, besides discussions on the T20 World Cup 2021.

The event, hosted by the BCCI in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, starts October 17.