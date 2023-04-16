Domestic

BCCI increases prize money for all domestic tournaments

The Ranji Trophy-winning side will now be receiving ₹5 crores. The runner-up and losing semifinalist will get ₹1 crore and ₹50 lakh, respectively.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 16 April, 2023 19:07 IST
Chennai 16 April, 2023 19:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: The BCCI logo as seen at its headquarters.

FILE PHOTO: The BCCI logo as seen at its headquarters. | Photo Credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

The Ranji Trophy-winning side will now be receiving ₹5 crores. The runner-up and losing semifinalist will get ₹1 crore and ₹50 lakh, respectively.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a hike in prize money for all domestic tournaments.

The Ranji Trophy-winning side will now be receiving an additional ₹3 crore, which takes its revised total to ₹5 crore. The runner-up and losing semifinalist will get ₹3 crore (up from erstwhile ₹1 crore) and ₹1 crore (+₹50 lakh), respectively.

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

The winner of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy will now get ₹50 lakh, from the present ₹6 lakh.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 review: From Saurashtra discovering new heroes to Bengal’s so-near-yet-so-far moment

Jadeja targets ‘match fitness’ in Ranji Trophy just in time for Border-Gavaskar series

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Slide shows

Reliving Samit Gohel's record-breaking 359

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Eight of the best performers from the Ranji Trophy

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us