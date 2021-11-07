Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Pratika ton takes Delhi to knockouts

Delhi cruised into the knockouts of the Women's Senior One-Day tournament with a 72-run win over Assam in a Group A game in Dehradun on Saturday, courtesy an unbeaten century by Pratika Rawal.

Rawal's 155-ball 161 n.o. featured 19 fours and five sixes and formed the crux of the Delhi innings. Sonia Lohiya was the pick of the bowlers for the team with figures of 3/31.

In other Group A fixtures, Maharashtra beat Kerala by seven wickets. Opener Shivali Shinde (80) stitched crucial partnerships and made short work of the modest 160-run target. The loss meant Kerala was out of contention for the knockouts.

Tripura beat Jharkhand by three wickets in a low scoring game.

In group B fixtures in Pune, Tamil Nadu beat Uttarakhand by six wickets. Uttarakhand skipper A N Tomar's rich vein of form continued with a 85-ball 66. Niranjana Nagarajan's six wicket haul helped Tamil Nadu keep Uttarakhand in check. Thirushkamini led the TN response with an unbeaten 101, with her team cruising to a win with 9.3 overs to spare.

Mumbai thrashed Chandigarh by 112 runs in a one-sided encounter with H Kazi starring with bat and ball to see her side through. Kazi's 82-ball 102 was one of two centuries in the Mumbai innings, with R S Chaudari leading the charge with a 131-ball 129. P Guleria was the pick of the Chandigarh bowlers with a four wicket haul to her name. In response, Chandigarh could only manage 188, with Kazi and Saniya Raut taking three wickets each.

Railways thumped Odisha in a low-scoring game in Pune. Ekta Bisht's four-wicket haul restricted Odisha to 107. Railways chased down the total in just 20.1 overs with Punam Raut's unbeaten 59 being the highlight.

In group C, Himachal beat Andhra in another low-scoring affair in Bengaluru. Himachal was bowled out for just 110 with G Sindhuja taking three wickets. Andhra made short work of the total, getting there with 18.3 overs to spare.

Punjab beat Rajasthan by 2 wickets in a game that went down to the wire. Rajasthan managed 194 for the loss of nine wickets with Jasia Akhter leading the charge with a fluent 84. Punjab stuttered through the chase with Kanika Ahuja starring with a 88-ball 90. The team managed to cruise to a win and claimed four points.



Bengal inflicted a heavy 175-run defeat on Hyderabad. Centuries from Vanita VR and Dhara ensured Bengal put up a massive 322/5 in their 50 overs. Hyderabad could just not get going, finishing well short of the target.

In group D fixtures in Vizag, Goa beat Mizoram by eight wickets courtesy some pace brilliance from Shikha Pandey. The India pacer picked up four wickets to help bowl out Mizoram for a palty 58. Goa cruised to a win in 14.3 overs. The win takes Goa to the knockouts.

Gujarat beat Haryana by 53 runs courtesy brilliance with bat and ball from skipper Renuka Chaudari. Her 119-ball 83 helped guide Gujarat to 221/8. She then starred with a three-wicket haul to restrict Haryana to 168.

Pooja Vastrakar's Madhya Pradesh beat Vidarbha by 13 runs to qualify for the knockouts. MP made 193 for the loss of eight wickets, powered by Aashna Patidar's 62 and Vastrakar's 40. Vidarbha fell short in the chase despite DD Kasat's fighting 72 with Nikita Singh claiming three wickets.

In Group E fixtures in Nagpur, Pondicherry lost to Uttar Pradesh. Pondicherry was bowled out for a meagre 84 with Rashi Kanojia and Shilpi Yadav claiming seven wickets between them to rattle the batting order. In response, UP wrapped up the chase in 15 overs to take four points.

Meanwhile, Karnataka cruised to a nine wicket victory over Baroda. Karnataka restricted Baroda to 214 with Chandu V and SR Patil taking three wickets a piece. In response, G Divya's unbeaten century helped Karnataka to a win in 35.3 overs.

Saurashtra beat Chattisgarh by seven wickets. Chattisgarh was restricted to 159 with Pransu Priya's unbeaten 54 the highlight of the innings. Saurashtra cruised to a comfortable win in 41.4 overs.