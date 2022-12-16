Domestic

Bengal starts Ranji season with six-wicket win against Uttar Pradesh

Bengal came back from a 29-run first innings deficit to chase down 257 runs in their Ranji Trophy opener.

Y. B. Sarangi
16 December, 2022 15:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Anustup Majumdar scored 83 runs in Bengal’s chase of 257 runs against Uttar Pradesh.

FILE PHOTO: Anustup Majumdar scored 83 runs in Bengal’s chase of 257 runs against Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Anustup Majumdar and captain Manoj Tiwary scored fine half-centuries as Bengal notched up a come-from-behind six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in its opening Group-A match of the Ranji Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 257, Bengal, which conceded a 29-run first innings lead, needed 101 runs on the final day. Resuming from 156 for two, the host achieved the desired aggregate inside the first session.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates Latest Score: Sai Kishore picks four as Tamil Nadu strikes, Hyderabad seven down

The overnight unbeaten pair of Anustup and Koushik Ghosh parted ways when the latter was bowled by Ankit Rajpoot in the first over of the day.

Rajpoot and his seam bowling partner Shivam Mavi worked hard with the older ball and asked frequent questions to the Bengal batters in the favourable first hour.

Anustup (83, 170b, 10x4), despite his taped left-hand webbing, showed application to deny the Uttar Pradesh bowlers any advantage. He found the gaps to reach his 20th half-century and accumulate 4000 first class runs.

The seasoned Tiwary (60 n.o., 108b, 7x4, 1x6), who got a life early when Rajpoot could not capitalize on a caught-and-bowled chance, was unperturbed and registered his 40th half-century. He let the conditions become conducive for batting before unleashing cuts and drives on the off-side and a six off Karan Sharma over mid-wicket.

Tiwary and Anustup stood for a vital partnership of 95 runs and took Bengal to the brink of victory.

Rinku Singh claimed Anustup’s wicket but it was too late for Uttar Pradesh, which paid the penalty for spilling several catches.

“It was not an easy pitch to bat on. We had to apply ourselves. Anustup batted superbly. Ishan gave his all with the ball. This will surely give a lot of confidence,” said Tiwary, adding that if the season went well and Bengal got the trophy he might call it a day.

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh - Scorecard
Uttar Pradesh -- 1st innings: 198
Bengal -- 1st innings: 169
Uttar Pradesh -- 2nd innings: 227
Bengal -- 2nd innings: Abhisek Das c Priyam b Mavi 9, Koushik Ghosh b Rajpoot 69, Sudip Gharami c Priyam b Mavi 22, Anustup Majumdar c Nath b Rinku 83, Manoj Tiwary (not out) 60, Shahbaz Ahmed (not out) 2, Extras (b-4, lb-8, nb-2) 14, Total (for four wickets in 74.5 overs) 259
Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-61, 3-156, 4-253
Uttar Pradesh bowling: Mavi 19-1-65-2, Rajpoot 16-3-40-1, Aaqib 13-1-51-0, Shivam 13.5-3-47-0, Karan 11-1-41-0, Rinku 2-0-3-1.

