Bengal starts Ranji season with six-wicket win against Uttar Pradesh

Anustup Majumdar and captain Manoj Tiwary scored fine half-centuries as Bengal notched up a come-from-behind six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in its opening Group-A match of the Ranji Trophy at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Chasing a target of 257, Bengal, which conceded a 29-run first innings lead, needed 101 runs on the final day. Resuming from 156 for two, the host achieved the desired aggregate inside the first session.

The overnight unbeaten pair of Anustup and Koushik Ghosh parted ways when the latter was bowled by Ankit Rajpoot in the first over of the day.

Rajpoot and his seam bowling partner Shivam Mavi worked hard with the older ball and asked frequent questions to the Bengal batters in the favourable first hour.

Anustup (83, 170b, 10x4), despite his taped left-hand webbing, showed application to deny the Uttar Pradesh bowlers any advantage. He found the gaps to reach his 20th half-century and accumulate 4000 first class runs.

The seasoned Tiwary (60 n.o., 108b, 7x4, 1x6), who got a life early when Rajpoot could not capitalize on a caught-and-bowled chance, was unperturbed and registered his 40th half-century. He let the conditions become conducive for batting before unleashing cuts and drives on the off-side and a six off Karan Sharma over mid-wicket.

Tiwary and Anustup stood for a vital partnership of 95 runs and took Bengal to the brink of victory.

Rinku Singh claimed Anustup’s wicket but it was too late for Uttar Pradesh, which paid the penalty for spilling several catches.

“It was not an easy pitch to bat on. We had to apply ourselves. Anustup batted superbly. Ishan gave his all with the ball. This will surely give a lot of confidence,” said Tiwary, adding that if the season went well and Bengal got the trophy he might call it a day.