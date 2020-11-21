Cricket Domestic Domestic Three cricketers, one official test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bengal T20 Challenge Six clubs, including heavyweights Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, will compete in the November 24-December 10 tournament which will be held in a strict bio-bubble. PTI Kolkata 21 November, 2020 00:06 IST Abhishek Raman, a Ranji Trophy regular, also tested positive for COVID-19. - FILE PHOTO/ RAJEEV BHATT PTI Kolkata 21 November, 2020 00:06 IST Three cricketers, including Abhishek Raman and Writtick Chatterjee of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Bengal T20 Challenge beginning on November 24.Apart from Raman and Writtick, Dip Chatterjee of Calcutta Customs and anti-corruption official Partha Pratim Sen returned positive.READ| Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran tests positive for COVID-19 Six clubs, including heavyweights Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, will compete in the November 24-December 10 tournament which will be held in a strict bio-bubble to mark the return of cricket to Eden Gardens after the COVID-19 lockdown.READ| Uttarakhand offers to host one group of Ranji Trophy “A total of 142 persons had been tested one day prior to checking into the hotel for COVID-19 and four have returned positive,” CAB said in a media statement.“They have been referred to the CAB medical team for treatment,” it added.The tournament will see a total of 33 matches and the teams have picked 48 players along with 24 standbyes. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos