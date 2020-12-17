Bengal cricketers start training under V.V.S. Laxman's supervision

A preparatory camp, involving 25 Bengal probables, for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy began under the supervision of Vision 2020 consultant V.V.S. Laxman and head coach Arun Lal at the Jadavpur University ground here on Thursday.

Seamer Ishan Porel, who is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, will join the camp later.

Left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik, a late addition to the camp, will report on Friday.

Bengal has been clubbed with Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Hyderabad in Elite Group B. The matches will be played here from January 10.

Arun Lal said Bengal would be ready for the challenge. “We have had a lovely Bengal T20 Challenge tournament where each player got 10 matches to play, so I think we will be well prepared by the time the tournament starts.

“We have got a pretty tough group. The problem is only one team qualifies from each group. You cannot have an off day. If you lose one match, your chance of qualifying is almost finished. So, you have to be on top of your game and win all five matches,” said Lal.

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran said, “We are happy that the domestic season is starting. We are learning a lot under Laxman Sir. We will be playing the group matches at our home, which is good for us,” said Abhimanyu.