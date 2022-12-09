Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Bengal names 18-member squad for the first two matches

An 18-member Bengal squad, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, has been named for the first two matches — against UP and HP — at the Eden Gardens this month.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 09 December, 2022 20:07 IST
Bengal finished as a semifinalist in the Ranji Trophy last season.

Bengal finished as a semifinalist in the Ranji Trophy last season.

An 18-member Bengal team has been named for the first two matches of the Ranji Trophy. Bengal will host Uttar Pradesh from December 13 to 16 and Himachal Pradesh from December 20 to 23 at the Eden Gardens here.

The squad
Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Das, Suvankar Bal, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Abishek Porel (wk), Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Durgesh Dubey, Sumanta Gupta and Ankit Mishra.

