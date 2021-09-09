Bengal T20 Challenge: Sudip Gharami hits half-century, Kanchenjunga Warriors beats Kolkata Heroes

Kanchenjunga Warriors rode on opener Sudip Gharami’s half-century to beat Kolkata Heroes by four wickets in the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Fifties by Suvankar Bal (66 n.o.) and captain Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (62) guided Heroes to a formidable 174 for four. Warriors reached the target with four balls to spare.

Gharami made a significant contribution by scoring a 40-ball 58, consisting of five fours and two sixes, while Sumanta Gupta kept Warriors in the hunt with his 25-ball 34.

Mithilesh Das (23 n.o., 7b, 3x6) and Dipanjan Mukherjee (16, 7b, 2x4, 1x6) did the finishing job well to fetch the Warriors their second victory.