Domestic Bengal T20 Challenge: Sudip Gharami hits half-century, Kanchenjunga Warriors beats Kolkata Heroes

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA
09 September, 2021 20:08 IST

Kanchenjunga Warriors rode on opener Sudip Gharami's half-century to beat Kolkata Heroes by four wickets in the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Fifties by Suvankar Bal (66 n.o.) and captain Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (62) guided Heroes to a formidable 174 for four. Warriors reached the target with four balls to spare.

Gharami made a significant contribution by scoring a 40-ball 58, consisting of five fours and two sixes, while Sumanta Gupta kept Warriors in the hunt with his 25-ball 34.

Mithilesh Das (23 n.o., 7b, 3x6) and Dipanjan Mukherjee (16, 7b, 2x4, 1x6) did the finishing job well to fetch the Warriors their second victory.

The scores

Kolkata Heroes 174 for 4 in 20 overs (Suvankar Bal 66 n.o., Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 62, Ranjot Singh Khaira 31) lost to Kanchenjunga Warriors 175 for 6 in 19.2 overs (Sudip Gharami 58, Sumanta Gupta 34).

On Wednesday: Krishnanagar Challengers 112 for 8 in 20 overs (Koushik Ghosh 39) lost to Kharagpur Blasters 115 for 1 in 16.4 overs (Kazi Saifi 57 n.o., Dip Chatterjee 43 n.o.).