Ranji Trophy: Shahbaz five-for bundles Himachal for 130 after Bengal posts 310

The host bundled out Himachal Pradesh for 130 and posted 89 for one in its second innings to enjoy a sizable lead of 269 runs at the close of the second day's play.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 21 December, 2022 21:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: Bengal’s bowler Shahbaz Ahmed.

FILE PHOTO: Bengal’s bowler Shahbaz Ahmed. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

The host bundled out Himachal Pradesh for 130 and posted 89 for one in its second innings to enjoy a sizable lead of 269 runs at the close of the second day’s play.

Shahbaz Ahmed shone with a brilliant five-wicket haul as Bengal tightened its grip over its Ranji Trophy Group-A match against Himachal Pradesh at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Resuming at 310 for nine, Bengal lost centurion Anustup Majumdar’s wicket in the second delivery of the day without adding anything to its total.

The host bundled out Himachal Pradesh for 130 and posted 89 for one in its second innings to enjoy a sizeable lead of 269 runs at the close of the second day’s play.

PODCAST | Veteran journalist Vijay Lokapally speaks to key figures in cricketing history about their journey in the game, anecdotes from their careers, their ambitions and much more.

With an aim to exploit the moisture on the pitch, Bengal captain Manjo Tiwary surprised the opposition by introducing Shahbaz as a new ball bowler. It worked wonders as Himachal batters tried to attack the left-arm spinner.

Shahbaz tasted success in his first over by removing Raghav Dhawan.

Ranji Trophy: Mulani reduces Hyderabad to 173 for 6 after Mumbai declares 1st innings on 651

Soon, Ishan Porel had southpaw Ankit Kalsi caught behind.

Before Himachal could settle down, Shahbaz had taken the wickets of Amit Kumar and Akash Vashisht. Akash Deep and Sayan Shekhar Mandal joined the party to reduce the tourists to 64 for six.

Opener Prashant Chopra, who held one end resolutely, added 35 with Mayank Dagar before Ishan again took the help of his younger brother Abishek to break the stand.

Shahbaz returned to dismiss Vaibhav Arora and KD Singh to complete his five-for.

Akash Deep secured another wicket even as Chopra (71 n.o., 149b, 8x4) displayed lone resistance till the end.

Bengal openers, Abhisek Das (35, 20b, 5x4, 2x6) and Koushik Ghosh (21 n.o., 60b, 2x4), played contrasting knocks to gather 36.

While Das scored at a faster rate, dealing mostly in big hits on either side, Koushik valued his wicket.

After Das was trapped lbw by Vaibhav, Koushik and Sudip Gharami (32, 34b, 5x4) inflated Bengal’s lead.   

Abhisek Das lbw b Sidharth 11, Koushik Ghosh c Thakur b Sidharth 4, Sudip Gharami b Rishi 5, Sayan Shekhar Mandal c Amit Kumar b Sidharth 0, Anustup Majumdar lbw b Vaibhav 159, Manoj Tiwary c Kalsi b KD Singh 3, Shahbaz Ahmed c Prashant b Sidharth 49, Aboshek Porel c Prashant b Vaibhav 12, Akash Deep c Amit Kumar b Dagar 34, Ravi Kant Singh b Sidharth 1, Ishan Porel (not out) 6
Extras (b-11, lb-13, w-2) 26
Total (for nine wickets in 78.2 overs) 310
Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-29, 3-29, 4-35, 5-44, 6-154, 7-188, 8-253, 9-260
Himachal Pradesh bowling: Vaibhav 15.2-2-40-2, Sidharth 19-2-69-5, Rishi 16-2-76-1, KD Singh 16-6-49-1, Dagar 11-1-38-1, Vashisht 1-0-14-0.
Raghav Dhawan c Koushik b Shahbaz 5, Prashant Chopra (not out) 71, Ankit Kalsi c Abishek b Ishan 1, Amit Kumar c Das b Shahbaz 2, Akash Vashisht c Mandal b Shahbaz 5, Rishi Dhawan b Akash 1, P.M. Thakur lbw b Mandal 9, Mayank Dagar c Abishek b Ishan 18, Vaibhav Arora lbw b Shahbaz 2, K.D. Singh c Koushik b Shahbaz 1, Sidharth Sharma b Akash 3
Extras (b-7, lb-1, nb-2, w-2) 12
Total (in 46.5 overs) 130
Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-10, 3-14, 4-28, 5-38, 6-64, 7-99, 8-112, 9-120
Bengal bowling: Ishan 12-3-26-2, Shahbaz 13-2-32-5, Ravi Kant 6-2-10-0, Akash 14.5-1-50-2, Mandal 1-0-4-1
Abhisek Das lbw b Vaibhav 35, Koushik Ghosh (batting) 21, Sudip Gharami (batting) 32
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (for one wicket in 19 overs) 89
Fall of wicket: 1-36
Himachal Pradesh bowling: Vaibhav 5-0-28-1, Rishi 6-1-24-0, Sidharth 4-0-19-0, Vashisht 2-0-13-0, KD Singh 2-0-4-0

