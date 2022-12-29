Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Bengal crushes Nagaland by innings and 161 runs

Debutant off-spinner Karan Lal’s impressive five-wicket haul enabled Bengal to outplay Nagaland by an innings and 161 runs on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Group-A match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Beginning from 336 for four, Bengal declared its first innings at 450 for four after ensuring a massive lead of 284 runs.

Bengal spinners’ combined effort bundled Nagaland out for just 123 runs in its second innings and secured seven points.

Following a one-and-a-half-hour delayed start due to poor visibility, Bengal overnight batters Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed scored quickly to form an unbeaten 121-run partnership and crush the home team under the pressure of a huge lead.

Shahbaz (75 n.o., 55b, 4x4, 5x6) displayed his clean hits, including some well-timed sixes, around the park in his breezy knock and got his half-century before lunch.

Skipper Tiwary (51 n.o., 60b, 4x4), who played a few gorgeous drives, reached his fifty soon after resumption following which the Bengal declaration came.

Nagaland openers batted with good intent for more than an hour before 22-year-old Karan, who bowled four overs in the first innings, provided the breakthrough by trapping Yugandhar Singh in front.

Soon, Pradipta Pramanik dismissed Joshua Ozukum.

Karan, who hit good areas and got some turn, explored angles bowling over and round the wicket. He switched ends to get the best deal from the surface.

Rongsen Jonathon was bowled while playing for turn, Chetan Bist was lbw, Zhimomi Hokaido was spectacularly caught at deep midwicket by a diving Pramanik and Imliwati Lemtur was held at forward short-leg as Karan celebrated his success.

Pramanik scalped another batter and all-rounder Shahbaz, after completing a brilliant catch, claimed three wickets, including that of Nagaland’s top-scorer Shrikant Mundhe (28, 81b, 2x4), to script spinners’ dominance.

“Manoj bhaiya guided me well. This performance will boost my confidence,” said Karan.