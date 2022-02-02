Bengal Women's T20 Blast to begin on February 7; 90 players picked for inaugural edition

Altogether 90 players were picked by six teams on Wednesday for the inaugural Bengal Women's T20 Blast to be held at the Bengal Cricket Academy (BCA) ground, Kalyani, from February 7 to 23.

The six participating clubs are East Bengal, Rajasthan Club, Mohammedan Sporting, Town Club, Aryan Club and Kalighat Club.

"We have been contemplating over the last few years that club cricket in the women's segment must begin. We tried to start this tournament last season but due to Covid we had to cancel it at the last moment. It's not going to be a one-off tournament," said Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

"This tournament will prepare our girls for any national level T20 tournament and give them the mindset to fight it out in the shortest format. The tournament will be streamed live on Fancode," said Dalmiya.