Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 12,000 First Class runs in India

Cheteshwar Pujara completed 12,000 runs in First Class cricket in India while batting for Saurashtra against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy on Friday.

He reached the feat in his 145th match and averages just under 60 in the country. Overall, Pujara has played 240 First Class games, amassing over 18,000 runs. For India, Pujara has played 98 Test matches, scoring 7014 runs at an average of 44.39.

Out of his 56 First Class hundreds, 36 have come in India. Pujara’s has also hit 48 half centuries in the sub continent.

Pujara fell nine short of a hundred in Saurashtra’s chase of 342 runs. He scored 11 fours in the innings. His team was eventually bundled out on 192, falling 150 runs short of the target.

