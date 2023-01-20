Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara completes 12,000 First Class runs in India

Cheteshwar Pujara completed 12,000 runs in First Class cricket in India during Saurashtra vs Andhra Ranji Trophy match.

Team Sportstar
20 January, 2023 14:09 IST
20 January, 2023 14:09 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara completed 12,000 in First Class cricket in India.

Cheteshwar Pujara completed 12,000 in First Class cricket in India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara completed 12,000 runs in First Class cricket in India during Saurashtra vs Andhra Ranji Trophy match.

Cheteshwar Pujara completed 12,000 runs in First Class cricket in India while batting for Saurashtra against Andhra in the Ranji Trophy on Friday.

He reached the feat in his 145th match and averages just under 60 in the country. Overall, Pujara has played 240 First Class games, amassing over 18,000 runs. For India, Pujara has played 98 Test matches, scoring 7014 runs at an average of 44.39.

Out of his 56 First Class hundreds, 36 have come in India. Pujara’s has also hit 48 half centuries in the sub continent.

Pujara fell nine short of a hundred in Saurashtra’s chase of 342 runs. He scored 11 fours in the innings. His team was eventually bundled out on 192, falling 150 runs short of the target.

More to follow...

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us