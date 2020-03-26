TNPL in mind, Jagadeesan engages in tennis ball cricket at home

The 21-day lockdown imposed by the Centre, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has pushed many on the back foot. But not Ranji Trophy cricketer Narayan Jagadeesan.

The youngster from Coimbatore prefers to play it straight and safe.

“Given the current situation, it’s better to stay secure at home. To be honest, the lockdown has sort of come as welcome break for me. It has been a long season and I am back after the Ranji Trophy. I am making the best use of the break to spend some quality time with my parents,” he said.

Most cricketers do not get to spend time with their families with schedules packed tight. “That’s why my mother is excited. But she is equally concerned with what’s happening around the country. She keeps cooking something tasty and different, while I chat a lot about cricket with my father,” he added.

But for how long?

“Sportspersons need to be active and fit. They cannot be tied down for many days. It is difficult to remain this way, but there's no other option. I keep myself fit by doing a lot of work in the gym. I play some tennis ball cricket too, with my dad,” said Jagadeesan.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who hammered a fine 183 in the Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra in Rajkot, follows a strict training schedule prepared by his trainer, Arun. “I cannot afford to skip it,” he said.

It’s not all work for the 24-year-old, though. “I keep some time for play station games such as FIFA and NBA. I also get to watch some good movies,” he said.

He is looking forward to the Tamil Nadu Premier League in his hometown in June. “It will be a dream come true for me, playing in front of my people. I hope and pray it is on.”

There are about a dozen players like him from Coimbatore who will feature in the TNPL. “They are all waiting, and it is here that mental preparation comes into play,” he said.