Col C.K. Nayudu U-25 Trophy: Raghuvanshi, Tamore smash hundreds

C.K. Nayudu U-25 Trophy: Raghuvanshi, Tamore smash hundreds

Mumbai finished its day on 303/3 against Tamil Nadu in the Col. C.K. Nayudu under-25 game in Puducherry.

Team Sportstar
Puducherry
05 April, 2022 18:38 IST

Tons from skipper Hardik Tamore and Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped Mumbai finish strongly on 303 for three on day one of its clash against Tamil Nadu in the Col. C.K. Nayudu under-25 match here in Puducherry on Tuesday.

READ| Mithali slips, Mandhana rises in ICC Women's ODI batters rankings

The two centurions added 230 runs for the second wicket stand while left-arm spinner S. Mohan Prasath picked up two wickets for TN.

The scores: Mumbai 303/3 in 90 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 112, Hardik Tamore 152 batting) vs Tamil Nadu. Toss: Mumbai