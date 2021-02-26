Delhi to host Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stage

Delhi will host the knockout stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In a letter to all the State associations - which Sportstar has access to - the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has informed that the knockout stage of the tourney will be held in the national capital in a bio-secure environment.

The group league of the tournament gets over on March 1. The knockout stage will be played between March 7 and 14.

Women’s domestic tournament from March 11

The senior national women’s one-day tournament will begin on March 11 and will be played across six venues - Surat, Rajkot, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai, Bengaluru. The final will be held on April 4. However, the venue is yet to be announced.

According to a BCCI communique, all the teams need to assemble in host cities on March 4 and then undergo mandatory quarantine. The players will undergo three COVID tests and once the reports are negative, the players can train from March 9.

The league stage gets over on March 21, while the knockout stage will begin from March 28.