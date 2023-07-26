MagazineBuy Print

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Updates: West Zone opts to field vs South; Central to field first vs North

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Follow the live score and updates from North Zone vs Central Zone, West Zone vs South Zone and East Zone vs North-East Zone matches happening in Puducherry.

Updated : Jul 26, 2023 08:56 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from North Zone vs Central Zone, West Zone vs South Zone and East Zone vs North-East Zone Deodhar trophy matches.
Catch the live score and updates from North Zone vs Central Zone, West Zone vs South Zone and East Zone vs North-East Zone Deodhar trophy matches. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS
Catch the live score and updates from North Zone vs Central Zone, West Zone vs South Zone and East Zone vs North-East Zone Deodhar trophy matches. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 happening in Puducherry.

  • July 26, 2023 08:42
    Toss & playing XI

    West Zone vs South Zone

    West Zone wins the toss and opts to field.

    Playing XI:

    West Zone - Arzan Nagwaswalla, A R Bawane, Atit Sheth, H Desai (wk), Priyank Panchal (c), Parth Bhut, Rahul Tripathi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube

    South Zone - Devdutt Padikkal, Arun Karthick, Koushik V, Mayank Agarwal, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ricky Bhui, Rohan Kunnummal, V Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa, Washington Sundar

    Central Zone vs North Zone

    Central wins the toss and opts to field.

  • July 26, 2023 08:20
    Kaverappa magic against North Zone

    60 - North Zone recorded lowest total in Deodhar Trophy history

    North Zone records lowest total in Deodhar Trophy history

    North Zone was bundled out for 60 in its chase against South Zone during the first day of the 2023 Deodhar Trophy in Puducherry on Monday.

  • July 26, 2023 08:15
    Deodhar Trophy Previous results
    1. East Zone defeated Central by six wickets chasing a target of 208 runs.
    2. West Zone beat North East by nine wickets chasing 208 runs.
    3. North Zone got bowled out for 60 while chasing 246 runs in 28 overs against South.
  • July 26, 2023 08:04
    How Shivam Mavi fought his way to a national call-up

    After grabbing headlines with his efforts in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, Shivam Mavi had to endure painful back injuries for a while before he could get back on track.

    Mounting a comeback: How Shivam Mavi fought injuries to earn India call-up

    Despite starring at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, the back-to-back stress fractures forced Mavi to go through the wringer of domestic cricket to get his maiden India cap.

  • July 26, 2023 07:56
    Central Zone vs North Zone preview

    After being routed in their respective Deodhar Trophy campaign openers, North Zone and Central Zone will look to open their account when they face off at the Cricket Association Puducherry (CAP) Ground 2 here on Wednesday.

    While North will have to overcome the ignominy of registering the lowest team total in the tournament’s history after being skittled out for 60 against South Zone, Central needs to pick up the pieces following a tame six-wicket surrender to East Zone.

    The batters from both teams will be under the scanner, particularly Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammates and North and Central skippers Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer, respectively. The India internationals only managed scores of 4 and 8, respectively, and will have a leaf to take out of fellow KKR batter Rinku Singh, who struck a composed half-century in Central’s only silver lining of its 207-run total in its match on Monday. READ MORE

    - Dhruva Prasad

  • July 26, 2023 07:38
    Deodhar Trophy matches today
    1. North Zone vs Central Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - 9 AM start
    2. West Zone vs South Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - 9 AM start
    3. East Zone vs North East Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - 1:30 PM start
  • July 26, 2023 07:32
    Where to watch Deodhar Trophy matches today?

    Deodhar Trophy 2023 is not being telecast in India. Select matches of the tournament will be streamed through the BCCI website and app.

