Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Easwaran dismissed for East after 50-run stand; Lerry out as North East loses three

- August 01, 2023 10:03North East 51/3 in 12 overs
Wicket!! The partnership is broken! Lerry is trapped in front by leg-spinner Markande. The change of bowling works.
Lerry 13(30) lbw Mayank Markande
- August 01, 2023 10:00East Zone 59/1 in 11 overs
Wicket!! Easwaran has to go! Breakthrough for West Zone! Short ball from Nagwaswalla and it seems Easwaran might have gloved it but he wasn’t happy at all with the umpire’s decision. He gestured it was his elbow guard.
A R Easwaran 38(43) ct H Desai b A Nagwaswalla
- August 01, 2023 09:56East Zone 54/0 in 10 overs
Brilliant powerplay for East Zone. The openers have put up a 50-run partnership at a fairly quick rate.
Sahil: The bounce has been a tiny bit uneven from the good length area. A few balls have kept low. Not much movement for the pacers.
- August 01, 2023 09:54North East 36/2 in 10 overs
Lerry and captain Langlonyamba have fought back after two early wickets. North continuing with its opening bowling combination of Arora and Dhawan till now.
- August 01, 2023 09:42Unfortunate incident for West Zone!
Seems Priyank Panchal has twisted his ankle. He’s carried out of the ground for treatment.
- August 01, 2023 09:34East Zone 40/0 in 6.4 overs
Sahil, from the ground: Hard luck for Hangargekar there. Harvik dropped Easwaran who has otherwise looked solid. Could be a costly drop.
- August 01, 2023 09:31North East 12/2 in 5.1 overs
Wicket!! North East loses both its openers early. Palzor joins Thapa back in the dressing room after nicking one to Prabhsimran off Rishi Dhawan.
Palzor 10(18) ct Prabhsimran Singh b R R Dhawan
- August 01, 2023 09:26East Zone 24/0 in 5 overs
Solid start for East Zone. Easwaran has been the more aggressive of the two opening batters. Hangargekar proving to be slightly expensive in his opening spell.
- August 01, 2023 09:20North East 6/1 in 2.2 overs
Wicket!! Early jolt for North East as Ashish Thapa is dismissed for a duck by Vaibhav Arora.
Ashish Thapa 0(4) b Vaibhav G Arora
- August 01, 2023 09:12North East vs North underway as well
Palzor and Ashish Thapa open for North East. Vaibhav Arora with the first over of the day for North.
- August 01, 2023 09:02East vs West underway
Easwaran and Utkarsh Singh at the crease for East Zone. Atit Sheth with the new ball. A sedate first over to begin proceedings in this crucial match. Just a single off it.
- August 01, 2023 09:00North Zone vs North East Zone toss update!
North East Zone has won the toss and opted to bat first.
North East Zone Playing XI: Ashish Thapa, Imliwati Letmur, Langlonyamba M (C), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Khrievitso Kense, Lee Yong Lepcha, Lerry Sangma, Palzor Tamang, Priyojit Singh, Rex Singh, Abhishek Kumar
North Zone Playing XI: Himanshu Rana, Shubham Khajuria, Prabhsimran Singh, Nitish Rana (C), Mandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Shubham Rohilla, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Markande, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Arora
- August 01, 2023 08:43Toss update East Zone vs West Zone!!
East Zone has won the toss and elected to bat first against West Zone.
East Zone Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Rishav Das, Saurabh Tiwary (C), Riyan Parag, Kumar Kushagra, Shahbaz, Mura Singh, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep
West Zone Playing XI: Harvik Desai, Priyank Panchal (C), Rahul Tripathi, Samarth Vyas, Sarfaraz Khan, Kathan Patel, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Atit Sheth, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arzan Nagwaswalla
- August 01, 2023 08:33All set at the CAP ground!
- August 01, 2023 08:30Important win for West Zone last time round
- August 01, 2023 08:25Deodhar Trophy points table after round 4
- August 01, 2023 08:23East Zone vs West Zone Preview
Priyank Panchal’s West Zone will face Saurabh Tiwary’s East Zone in a round-five match — a virtual semifinal — of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 on Tuesday.
West is coming off a dominating win over North Zone, catalysed by Shivam Dube and Kathan Patel’s unbeaten 138-run partnership. On the other hand, East lost its first game to South Zone on Sunday to set up a do-or-die encounter en route to the final.
East, with a net run rate of 0.914, is currently in second place. West Zone, with 0.642, is third after four rounds.
- Sahil Mathur
Read More: West Zone faces East Zone, winner to meet South in the final
- August 01, 2023 08:08Deodhar Trophy: Round 5 Matches
Deodhar Trophy: Round 5 Matches and streaming details
- East Zone vs West Zone - 9 AM IST
- North Zone vs North East Zone - 9 AM IST
- South Zone vs Central Zone - 1:30 PM IST (Streamed on BCCI website and app)
- August 01, 2023 08:02Welcome to Round 5 of the Deodhar Trophy!
Stay tuned through the day as we will give you all major scores and updates from the three Deodhar Trophy matches taking place in Pondicherry.
