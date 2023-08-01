MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

1565081105.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Easwaran dismissed for East after 50-run stand; Lerry out as North East loses three

Deodhar Trophy 2023, Round 5: Follow for all the live scores and updates from East Zone vs West Zone, North Zone vs North East Zone and South Zone vs Central Zone matches taking place in Pondicherry.

Updated : Aug 01, 2023 10:09 IST

Team Sportstar
Priyank Panchal being treated after an ankle injury during West Zone’s game against East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy.
Priyank Panchal being treated after an ankle injury during West Zone’s game against East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy. | Photo Credit: Mayank/ Sportstar
lightbox-info

Priyank Panchal being treated after an ankle injury during West Zone’s game against East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy. | Photo Credit: Mayank/ Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from round 5 of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 happening in Pondicherry.

  • August 01, 2023 10:03
    North East 51/3 in 12 overs

    Wicket!! The partnership is broken! Lerry is trapped in front by leg-spinner Markande. The change of bowling works.

    Lerry 13(30) lbw Mayank Markande

  • August 01, 2023 10:00
    East Zone 59/1 in 11 overs

    Wicket!! Easwaran has to go! Breakthrough for West Zone! Short ball from Nagwaswalla and it seems Easwaran might have gloved it but he wasn’t happy at all with the umpire’s decision. He gestured it was his elbow guard.

    A R Easwaran 38(43) ct H Desai b A Nagwaswalla

  • August 01, 2023 09:56
    East Zone 54/0 in 10 overs

    Brilliant powerplay for East Zone. The openers have put up a 50-run partnership at a fairly quick rate.

    Sahil: The bounce has been a tiny bit uneven from the good length area. A few balls have kept low. Not much movement for the pacers.

  • August 01, 2023 09:54
    North East 36/2 in 10 overs

    Lerry and captain Langlonyamba have fought back after two early wickets. North continuing with its opening bowling combination of Arora and Dhawan till now.

  • August 01, 2023 09:42
    Unfortunate incident for West Zone!

    Seems Priyank Panchal has twisted his ankle. He’s carried out of the ground for treatment.

    panchal injury.jpg

  • August 01, 2023 09:34
    East Zone 40/0 in 6.4 overs

    Sahil, from the ground: Hard luck for Hangargekar there. Harvik dropped Easwaran who has otherwise looked solid. Could be a costly drop.

  • August 01, 2023 09:31
    North East 12/2 in 5.1 overs

    Wicket!! North East loses both its openers early. Palzor joins Thapa back in the dressing room after nicking one to Prabhsimran off Rishi Dhawan.

    Palzor 10(18) ct Prabhsimran Singh b R R Dhawan

  • August 01, 2023 09:26
    East Zone 24/0 in 5 overs

    Solid start for East Zone. Easwaran has been the more aggressive of the two opening batters. Hangargekar proving to be slightly expensive in his opening spell.

  • August 01, 2023 09:20
    North East 6/1 in 2.2 overs

    Wicket!! Early jolt for North East as Ashish Thapa is dismissed for a duck by Vaibhav Arora.

    Ashish Thapa 0(4) b Vaibhav G Arora

  • August 01, 2023 09:12
    North East vs North underway as well

    Palzor and Ashish Thapa open for North East. Vaibhav Arora with the first over of the day for North.

  • August 01, 2023 09:02
    East vs West underway

    Easwaran and Utkarsh Singh at the crease for East Zone. Atit Sheth with the new ball. A sedate first over to begin proceedings in this crucial match. Just a single off it.

  • August 01, 2023 09:00
    North Zone vs North East Zone toss update!

    North East Zone has won the toss and opted to bat first.

    North East Zone Playing XI: Ashish Thapa, Imliwati Letmur, Langlonyamba M (C), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Khrievitso Kense, Lee Yong Lepcha, Lerry Sangma, Palzor Tamang, Priyojit Singh, Rex Singh, Abhishek Kumar

    North Zone Playing XI: Himanshu Rana, Shubham Khajuria, Prabhsimran Singh, Nitish Rana (C), Mandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Shubham Rohilla, Rishi Dhawan, Mayank Markande, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Arora

  • August 01, 2023 08:43
    Toss update East Zone vs West Zone!!

    East Zone has won the toss and elected to bat first against West Zone.

    East Zone Playing XI: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Rishav Das, Saurabh Tiwary (C), Riyan Parag, Kumar Kushagra, Shahbaz, Mura Singh, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep

    West Zone Playing XI: Harvik Desai, Priyank Panchal (C), Rahul Tripathi, Samarth Vyas, Sarfaraz Khan, Kathan Patel, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Atit Sheth, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arzan Nagwaswalla

  • August 01, 2023 08:39
    Another budding southpaw!!

    Sai Sudharsan hungry to build on India A, domestic cricket success

    Ever since his heroics in the IPL, where he scored a brilliant 96 in the final for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings, B. Sai Sudharsan’s stock has been on the rise.

  • August 01, 2023 08:33
    All set at the CAP ground!
  • August 01, 2023 08:30
    Important win for West Zone last time round
  • August 01, 2023 08:25
    Deodhar Trophy points table after round 4

    deodhar points table round 4.png

  • August 01, 2023 08:23
    East Zone vs West Zone Preview

    Priyank Panchal’s West Zone will face Saurabh Tiwary’s East Zone in a round-five match — a virtual semifinal — of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 on Tuesday.

    West is coming off a dominating win over North Zone, catalysed by Shivam Dube and Kathan Patel’s unbeaten 138-run partnership. On the other hand, East lost its first game to South Zone on Sunday to set up a do-or-die encounter en route to the final.

    East, with a net run rate of 0.914, is currently in second place. West Zone, with 0.642, is third after four rounds.

    - Sahil Mathur

    Read More: West Zone faces East Zone, winner to meet South in the final

  • August 01, 2023 08:08
    Deodhar Trophy: Round 5 Matches

    Deodhar Trophy: Round 5 Matches and streaming details

    • East Zone vs West Zone - 9 AM IST
    • North Zone vs North East Zone - 9 AM IST
    • South Zone vs Central Zone - 1:30 PM IST (Streamed on BCCI website and app)
  • August 01, 2023 08:02
    Welcome to Round 5 of the Deodhar Trophy!

    Stay tuned through the day as we will give you all major scores and updates from the three Deodhar Trophy matches taking place in Pondicherry.

Related Topics

Deodhar Trophy /

East Zone /

West Zone

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Easwaran dismissed for East after 50-run stand; Lerry out as North East loses three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Pakistan looking for lost glory
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Cummins proud of Australia for retaining the Ashes
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023: Stokes says England ‘walked the walk’ to level series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Easwaran dismissed for East after 50-run stand; Lerry out as North East loses three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sai Sudharsan hungry to build on India A, domestic cricket success
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy: West Zone faces East Zone, winner to meet South in the final
    Sahil Mathur
  4. Kunnummal puts blips of 2022-23 season, IPL snub behind with fresh start in Deodhar Trophy
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Atit Sheth leads West Zone to thrilling one-wicket win over Central
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Easwaran dismissed for East after 50-run stand; Lerry out as North East loses three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: Pakistan looking for lost glory
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Cummins proud of Australia for retaining the Ashes
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023: Stokes says England ‘walked the walk’ to level series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment