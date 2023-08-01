Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Easwaran dismissed for East after 50-run stand; Lerry out as North East loses three

East Zone vs West Zone Preview

Priyank Panchal’s West Zone will face Saurabh Tiwary’s East Zone in a round-five match — a virtual semifinal — of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 on Tuesday.

West is coming off a dominating win over North Zone, catalysed by Shivam Dube and Kathan Patel’s unbeaten 138-run partnership. On the other hand, East lost its first game to South Zone on Sunday to set up a do-or-die encounter en route to the final.

East, with a net run rate of 0.914, is currently in second place. West Zone, with 0.642, is third after four rounds.

- Sahil Mathur

