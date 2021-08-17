Cricket Domestic Domestic Bengal appoints Devang Gandhi as U-19 coach Former India international Gandhi recently did a fast-track hybrid level-II coaching course at the National Cricket Academy. Team Sportstar 17 August, 2021 22:03 IST Devang Gandhi (extreme left) with MSK Prasad and Anil Kumble during his tenure as national selector. - FILE PHOTO/PTI Team Sportstar 17 August, 2021 22:03 IST Former India international and erstwhile national selector Devang Gandhi has been appointed the U-19 coach of Bengal."This is the second homecoming for me. It is an exciting prospect working with the young boys. It's a new challenge to find, develop and nurture the fresh talents. Looking forward to the assignment," said Gandhi, who recently did a fast-track hybrid level-II coaching course at the National Cricket Academy.READ| S. Sharath in line to become chairman of Junior National Selection Committee "Devang Gandhi has been an opener in international cricket. He was a dashing cricketer for Bengal. We have got him as the U-19 coach. This will help the young cricketers develop a mindset to play cricket in a positive way," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said.READ| VVS Laxman tries his hand at the launch of Telangana Premier Golf League The U-19 Bengal trials begin on Wednesday. Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :