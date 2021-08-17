Bengal appoints Devang Gandhi as U-19 coach

Former India international and erstwhile national selector Devang Gandhi has been appointed the U-19 coach of Bengal.

"This is the second homecoming for me. It is an exciting prospect working with the young boys. It's a new challenge to find, develop and nurture the fresh talents. Looking forward to the assignment," said Gandhi, who recently did a fast-track hybrid level-II coaching course at the National Cricket Academy.

"Devang Gandhi has been an opener in international cricket. He was a dashing cricketer for Bengal. We have got him as the U-19 coach. This will help the young cricketers develop a mindset to play cricket in a positive way," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said.

The U-19 Bengal trials begin on Wednesday.