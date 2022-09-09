Welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS from day two of the Duleep Trophy 2022-23. Santadeep Dey and Abhishek Saini, brought you all the action as it unfolded at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and the CAP Ground 2, Puducherry. Our correspondents S. Dipak Ragav and S. Dinakar were reporting from ground zero.

LIVE UPDATES AND COMMENTARY

Stumps : North Zone 65/0 after 13 overs

The opening pair for North Zone got off the team to a quick start and cut down a major part of the deficit in just 13 overs. Dhull smashed six fours and was playing on 35 runs while Vohra was unbeaten on 20.

North Zone 20/0 after 5 overs

Manan Vohra and Yash Dhull have opened the innings for North Zone. East Zone ended with a total of 397 runs.

Stumps : West Zone 590/2 after 123 overs

Yet another dominant display by West Zone saw three of its batsmen score centuries. Rahane and Jaiswal went on to convert them into a double century. With two days still to play, West Zone has batted its opposition out of the game.

West Zone 580/2 after 119.3 overs

Ajinkya Rahane completes his double century, the second West Zone batsman in this match to do so. Rahul Tripathi batting on the other end at 21.

West Zone 544/2 after 113 overs

North East Zone’s R Jonathan finally managed to get rid of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The batsmen was on 228 runs when he was caught by Bishworjit. Rahane is still playing and close to scoring a double ton.

East Zone 396/9 after 135 overs

The East Zone lower middle order and tail fell quickly. Shabhaz Ahmed continues to fight on unbeaten at 62 runs. Navdeep Saini has been the pick among the bowlers for North Zone with figures of 3/83.

West Zone 513/1 in 107 overs

Ajinkya Rahane completed his 150 while Jaiswal continued to pace his innings past 200 runs. North East Zone will have a task at its hands when it gets to bat in this match.

East Zone 340/6 after 117 overs

The Tea break has been taken at Puduchery. Shahbaz Ahmed and M B Mura Singh are on the crease for East Zone.

West Zone 454/1 after 97 overs

The southpaw brings up his 200. This is his highest first-class score.

Double Hundred for Jaiswal

East Zone 303/6 after 110 overs

Virat Singh is out for 117 runs. A valiant effort from the left-hand batsman comes to an end. He walked in at 97/2 and has led his team’s charge to 300 runs.

West Zone 399/1 after 85 overs

Dipak: A punch to long on for a single and Ajinkya Rahane gets to his 100. He becomes the third West Zone batsman to reach the triple-figure mark. Rahane’s last hundred came in the Ranji Trophy against Saurashtra in February.

East Zone 275/5 after 97.4 overs

Hundred for Virat Singh! He reaches the triple figure score with a boundary. Shahbaz Ahmed is playing on the other end.

West Zone 341/1 after 72.2 overs

It is runs gallore at Chepauk! Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches 150. West Zone are in cruise control at the moment. Next up, the left-hand batsman will look to better his highest first-class score of 181 runs.

East Zone 270/5 after 96.3 overs

Virat Singh is inching towards a century. The Jharkhand batsman is on 98 and is patiently playing out deliveries.

West Zone 304/1 after 64 overs

That’s fifty for skipper Ajinkya Rahane. The out-of-favour India batsman would has enjoyed a comfortable stint on the crease so far.

2nd Session starts

We’re back in action at both venues. West Zone is in a commanding position and will look to get a mammoth total on board as captain Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal are on the crease. For East Zone, Virat Singh is nearing a hundred and would want to take his team to a 400+ total.

Lunch Break

East Zone - 253/4 in 88.6 overs (Abishek Porel 6 off 40, Virat Singh 88 off 186)

West Zone - 293/1 in 60.6 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 47 off 60, Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal 126 off 188)

East Zone 233/4 in 76.5 overs

Nishant Sindhu sends East Zone skipper Manoj Tiwary back into the hut. He departs for a slow 27 off 101 balls.

⦿ Dipak tweets: “DROPPED. Ankur Malik drops a return catch off Jaiswal. dropped on 104. was hit hard but had to be taken at this level. and looks like bowler has injured his hands. he is the one bowler who has looked good so far.”

West Zone 241/1

Yashasvi Jaiswal gets to a hundred as well. 156 balls is what he has taken to reach the mark. He has hit 16 fours and one six.

West Zone 206/1 in 43.4 overs

Dipak: WICKET!!! Finally North East gets a break. leg-spinner Ankur Malik has Shaw caught behind. 206/1. Shaw 113 (121b). Malik is getting some turn on this pitch. He looked good in his first over and has now got a wicket in the 2nd over. There is some help for spinners on this wicket. Jonathan is bowling some fast-ish off-spin and still got a few to turn. Makes you wonder why North East did not use spinners earlier. Their pace bowlers were tonked around.

⦿ Dipak: “This is all set to be like the Jharkhand vs Sikkim pre-quarterfinals match in Ranji Trophy. NE zone bowlers have not looked like even challenging the batters let alone look like taking wickets. 191/0”

West Zone 191/0 in 41 overs

Time for a drinks break.

West Zone 184/0

A HUNDRED FROM PRITHVI SHAW!A strong message to the selectors, maybe? Gets to the mark with a boundary through backward point.

⦿ 10:08 am: Dipak updates from Chepauk - “Yikes! Shaw now dropped by the ‘keeper on 80. Goes to the boundary. Regulation catch.”

West Zone 150/0 in 32 overs

150 up for West Zone! NorthEast Zone bowlers are still desperately looking for a breakthrough as openers Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal saunter towards their respective hundreds. S. Dipak Ragav, our correspondent says: “Both Shaw and Jaiswal have hit a handful of boundaries already. Not a lot of teeth in this NorthEast attack. These batters are having a net practice in the middle.”

East Zone 191/3 in 60 overs

Virat Singh finally gets to his fifty in 109 deliveries off the last ball of Navdeep Saini’s over.

WEST ZONE vs NORTHEAST ZONE, DAY 1 REPORT

CHENNAI: Prithvi Shaw (61 batting) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 batting) regaled for West Zone, who finished at a strong 116 for no loss, during the brief time in which play was possible on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal match against North East Zone here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

On a gloomy day in the city, overnight rains and poor light followed by brief showers just before the scheduled start of play ensured a delayed start to the day’s proceedings.

Eventually, play started at half-past two in the afternoon but had to end an hour before the scheduled close of play due to bad light with just 25 overs bowled in the day.

Electing to field first, the North East bowlers were put under attack from the first over. Jaiswal got off in style pulling pacer Bishworjit Singh for a six over the fine-leg fielder before Shaw punched one through backward point to pocket 12 off the first over.

Jaiswal, who had a dream Ranji Trophy last season making 498 runs from three matches with three centuries, continued from where he left off last season finding boundaries with ease.

The left-handed Mumbai batter played some delightful backfoot punches off left-arm pacer Rex Rajkumar Singh as he quickly raced to his 20s. After a watchful start, his fellow Mumbai opener Shaw took centre stage and played in his famed aggressive way.

He was particularly severe on Rex, pulling him for two sixes over fine leg and then got to his half-century in style with two more consecutive sixes over midwicket.

Jaiswal soon got to his landmark and both batters will look to make merry in the coming days against an inexperienced bowling attack, that never looked threatening.

PLAYING XI

West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Het (wk), Hardik Jitendra Tamore, R A Tripathi, S Z Mulani, Chirag Jani, J Unadkat, C T Gaja, A Sheth.

NorthEast Zone: Zhimomi (c), R Jonathan, Ashish Thapa (wk), Bishworjit, Dippu, Doria, Kishan Lyndoh, Al Bashid, Kishan Singha, Ankur, Rex.

- S. Dipak Ragav

Here is W.V. Raman’s latest episode where he talks about India’s domestic cricket season:

NORTH ZONE VS EAST ZONE, DAY 1 REPORT

PUDUCHERRY: Cricket smarts were in view, so were rain, application and skill.

The truncated opening day of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal between North and East Zone at the CAP ground saw the latter, inserted under cloudy conditions, progressing to 179 for three on day one.

The smooth stroking Virat Singh was batting on a 43 (87b, 6x4) of composure and flair and skipper Manoj Tiwary was on nine.

Earlier, opener Sudip Kumar Gharami (68, 137b, 10x4) impressed with his patience and methods.

Inclement weather meant the match got underway only after lunch. This was a pitch where you had to accumulate runs, be patient and scoring opportunities would gradually open up.,

There was some lift for both Navdeep Saini and Siddharth Kaul and batting required application.

Riyan Parag is a new age batter adept with his Twenty20 skills but was sucked out by an away swinger from Saini.

Gharami is a well-organised batter who has strokes on both sides and plays the ball on its length. Ghrami and Anustup Majumdar added 79 for the second wicket.

Majumdar defended off either foot, drove and cut with confidence. A seasoned customer, Majumdar (47, 64b,. 7x4) batted with wristy strokes and timing.

But then, he perished to clever tactics from the North. Observing Majumdar did not quite keep the ball down on a couple of occasions when flicking, North had a fielder stationed at a short mid-wicket. For the plan to work, Kaul had to pitch the ball on middle and leg and just short of a fuller length. The trap was laid and Anustup’s uppish flick was picked up.

The resolute Gharami eventually fell, caught and bowled, to medium pacer H.J. Rana’s change of speed.

The free-flowing Virat, blending application with crisp shots, and skipper Tiwary, have unfinished business.

PLAYING XI

East Zone: Sudip Kumar Gharami, Riyan Parag, Anustup Majumdar, Virat Singh, Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, M B Mura Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel.

North Zone: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c), H J Rana, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Nishant Sindhu.

- S. Dinakar

WHERE TO WATCH DULEEP TROPHY 2022-23 LIVE?

The Duleep Trophy isn’t available for live telecast or live streaming. Only the final will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network.