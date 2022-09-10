Duleep Trophy, Day 3 HIGHLIGHTS: West leads by 367 runs v North East; Dhull’s 193 powers North Zone to 433/3

Welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS from day three of the Duleep Trophy 2022-23. Santadeep Dey and Abhishek Saini brought you all the action as it unfolded at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and the CAP Ground 2, Puducherry. Our correspondents S. Dipak Ragav and S. Dinakar were reporting from ground zero.

North Zone 433/3

Yash Dhull’s heroics have put North in the driver’s seat in this match. The Delhi batsman scored a brilliant 193, his fourth FC hundred in as many games. This was followed by an 81-run innings by Shorey. Mandeep and Rana closed out the remainder of the day and will come out to bat in the morning session of Day 4.

2nd Innings West Zone 12/1

It is stumps here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium and North East has succeeded in taking a wicket before the close of day’s play. Patel tried to dab at a ball outside off and chopped the ball onto the stumps. West sits on a lead of 367 runs with Tripathi and Tamore playing for the side.

2nd Innings West Zone 6/0 after 6 overs

It has been a quite start by the new opening pair of Rahul Tripathi and Het Patel. They have been watchful of the deliveries outside off stump and only played deliveries that asked them to present the full straight face of the bat.

⦿ West Zone has not enforced a follow on despite a massive lead of 255 runs. Het Patel and Rahul Tripathi walk out to bat for the 2nd Innings.

North East 235 all out

It did not take long for West Zone to wrap up the North East innings after the second new ball. Gaja first knocked the stumps to send Ankur packing and then got the wicket of Bishworjit four deliveries later.

North Zone 375/3

Rana has hit four fours and is playing on 23 while Mandeep is cautiously holding the other end. North Zone trails by only 22 runs now.

North East Zone 220/8 after 77 overs

Rex Rajkumar has been able to provide good support to Malik. The southpaw has displayed immaculate control over his sweep shot and has gathered three boundaries en route to his 18 runs off 21. Malik stands at 78 on the other end. Three overs before the second new ball.

North Zone 348/3

Dhruv Shorey fell on 81 runs after the Tea Break and now captain Mandeep Singh and Rana are out in the middle. North Zone’s deficit now just 49 runs.

North East Zone 198/8

Kishan Sangha was trapped leg before by Mulani for North East’s eighth wicket but Malik continues to hold fort from one end. He’s batting on 66 now.

North East Zone 164/7

Ankur Malik reaches his fifty. The Sikkim player has sparked life into his side’s innings. Malik started the attack by striking six fours off Shams Mulani and has played some elegant drives and brave pull shots. He is unbeaten at 57 off 54 deliveries at Tea.

North Zone 320/2 after 76 overs

Dhull gone for 193! The 19-year-old falls agonisingly short of his second First Class double century. M B Mura Singh gets his wicket but North Zone is cruising. Trails by just 77 runs now.

North East Zone 151/7

North East skipper Hokaito Zhimomi falls after a long innings that lasted 154 deliveries. Gaja gets him caught behind for 32 runs.

North East Zone 141/6

With seven fours, Ankur Malik is batting at 43 runs from just 36 balls. Something to cheer for the North East team. Shams Mulani has been Malik’s target.

North East Zone 101/6 after 50 overs

Ankur Malik with two boundaries off Shams Mulani helps North East reach 100 runs. Meanwhile, Zhimomi on the other end has faced 133 balls for 18 runs.

North Zone 287/1 after 66.3 overs

While Dhull has taken the limelight, Dhruv Shorey has quitely moved to 50 runs. North Zone is just 110 runs short of East Zone’s total of 397.

North East Zone 86/6 after 46 overs

Dipak Ragav: First sign of aggression from Thapa and miscues a pull straight to fine leg. Out for 42. Dipu Sangma falls in the same over.

North Zone 263/1 after 59 overs

Yash Dhull continues his charge towards a double century. North Zone is chipping away the deficit and look set to take a lead.

Lunch - North Zone 225/1

The day has belonged to the young Yash Dhull. The Delhi boy has upped his pace after getting to his hundred. With two sixes, Dhull is unbeaten at 144. Dhruv Shorey has been able deputy at the crease and the team now trails by 172 runs.

Lunch - North East Zone 66/4

Zhimomi and Thapa stay on the crease and ensure North East does not lose any more wickets. The two have rotated the strike and found the odd boundary to keep the scorecard ticking. West will now hope to get the remaining six wickets and enforce a follow on.

North East Zone 56/4 after 28 overs

Ashish Thapa’s 28-run innings has given some semblance of a contest from the batting team. After Unadkat and Gaja rattled the opening order, captain Zhimomi and Thapa have stitched a 36-run partnership.

North Zone 186/1 after 42 overs

Yash Dhull brings up his fourth First Class hundred in as many matches. North Zone is in command, with the deficit now just above 200 runs. It has nine wickets in hand and looks good to take a first-inning lead.

North Zone 147/1 in 35 overs

Manan Vohra fell for 44 runs with the team’s score at 128. Yash Dhull, though, has continued his knock and is playing on 80 runs. Dhruv Shorey has joined him at the crease. North trails by 250 runs.

North Zone 122/0 after 29 overs

The North zone innings goes from strength to strength. The opening pair has stitched a 100-run partnership and cut down the trail margin to 275 runs. Dhull has been the aggressor and is batting on 74 while Manan Vohra has dug in at the other other end and is at 38 runs.

North East Zone 16/3 after 8 overs

Gaja joins the party. He picks the third wicket for West Zone after knocking the stumps over. The victim was R Jonthan.

North Zone 91/0 after 21 overs

Some attacking batting by Yash Dhull has reaped him the reward. The Delhi batsman reaches his fifty and North Zone have been able to cut nearly 1/4th of its deficit in just 21 overs. Vohra standing steady at the other end at 31 runs.

North East Zone 13/2 after 5 overs

Jaidev Undakat with 2 in 2! Undakat first bowled over Lyndoh with a ball that nipped away and went crashing into the off stump. The very next ball he got Al Bashid caught behind.

North East Zone 10/0 after 3 overs

A watchful start by the pair of Doria and Lyndoh. The former has been able to garner two boundaries to start his team’s innings with some positive intent. Unadkat and Gaja have been handed the new ball for West Zone.

West Zone declares

We have the confirmation then. West Zone declares its innings at the overnight score of 590/2. Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored double hundred and helped the side to a mammoth total. Onto the bowlers now to get the job done. North East Zone has a mountain to climb.

WEST ZONE vs NORTHEAST ZONE, DAY 2 REPORT

CHENNAI: West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal feasted on a hapless North East Zone bowling attack slamming double-centuries to power their side to 590 for two at stumps on Day two of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The duo added a mammoth 333 runs for the second wicket after Prithvi Shaw had made a rapid 113 (121b, 11x4, 5x6) on a day when the gulf between the two sides at the First-Class level showed tellingly.

Rahane, who is looking to find his way back to the national side, was too good for the opponents as he pulled and lofted the spinners with disdain.

He was hardly troubled and was quick to dispatch anything on his pads from the pacers with panache employing flicks and glances.

Earlier, resuming the day batting on unbeaten half-centuries, both Jaiswal and Shaw wasted no time in going after the bowling attack. Within the first half hour, Jaiswal found four boundaries in quick time.

North East had a chance early in the day when pacer Bishworjit found the edge of Shaw only for the keeper Ashish Thapa to spill an easy chance when the batter was on 80.

Shaw ensured he made good use of the fortune and got to his ton in style with a cut, through backward point for a boundary. He was eventually dismissed when leg-spinner Ankur Malik, who was the most impressive bowler for his side, had him caught behind.

At the other end, Jaiswal who played some delightful shots off the backfoot on the first day put on display his impressive array of drives on the front foot through covers and down the ground and followed Shaw to a century.

Malik then dropped a straightforward return catch off Jaiswal when the batter was on 104 and the 20-year-old never gave another chance through the rest of his innings as he made his maiden First-Class double hundred.

PLAYING XI

West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Het (wk), Hardik Jitendra Tamore, R A Tripathi, S Z Mulani, Chirag Jani, J Unadkat, C T Gaja, A Sheth.

NorthEast Zone: Zhimomi (c), R Jonathan, Ashish Thapa (wk), Bishworjit, Dippu, Doria, Kishan Lyndoh, Al Bashid, Kishan Singha, Ankur, Rex.

- S. Dipak Ragav

Here is W.V. Raman’s latest episode where he talks about India’s domestic cricket season:

NORTH ZONE VS EAST ZONE, DAY 2 REPORT

PUDUCHERRY: Even as a breeze blew across the pretty CAP ground, covered in lush green grass, Virat Singh harnessed the wind in his team’s favour, batting with responsibility and enterprise.

Virat’s 247-ball 117 (12x4, 1x6) and his partnerships along the way held the East Zone innings together against North’s probing attack on day two of the Duleep Trophy 2022 on Friday.

At stumps, North, after dismissing East for 397, was 65 without loss with the talented Yash Dhull so easy on the eye, and so cultured with his strokes, batting on 35 and Manan Vohra, on 20. The pitch, playing good so far, could deteriorate.

Virat will remember the innings for long for it tested his resolve. The left-hander batted with focus and flair. The manner Virat batted, he seemed keen to make an impression in the longer format.

And his 77-run fourth-wicket association with skipper Manoj Tiwary (27 off 101 balls) was significant since both batsmen survived the morning session when the ball was moving around.

Left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu, foxing Tiwary in flight, had the batsman caught at covers to provide West the breakthrough.Virat continued to fight.

The southpaw is an attractive batsman, whether driving, cutting and pulling the pacemen or coming down the track to whip the spinners, Virat’s reflexes are good and he has bat-speed.

He was looking good for more when he succumbed to the sweep shot off off-spinner Pulkit Narang.

Even as North made some inroads, Shahbaz Ahmed, a lovely upright striker of the ball held centrestage with sweet timing through the gaps for his impressive 62 (140b, 7x4, x6).

There were handy runs - 32 - from M.B. Mura Singh even as seamer Navdeep Saini and left-arm spinner Sindhu picked three wickets each for some consistent bowling. Day three should be the moving day in this duel.

PLAYING XI

East Zone: Sudip Kumar Gharami, Riyan Parag, Anustup Majumdar, Virat Singh, Manoj Tiwary (c), Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, M B Mura Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel.

North Zone: Yash Dhull, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Mandeep Singh (c), H J Rana, Anmol Malhotra (wk), Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Siddharth Kaul, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Nishant Sindhu.

- S. Dinakar

WHERE TO WATCH DULEEP TROPHY 2022-23 LIVE?

The Duleep Trophy isn’t available for live telecast or live streaming. Only the final will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network.