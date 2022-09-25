West Zone player Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed from the field on Day 5 of the Duleep Trophy final on disciplinary grounds.

On Sunday, Jaiswal first got a warning from the umpires after a verbal exchange with South Zone batter Ravi Teja. West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane had to step in and ask an animated Jaiswal to calm down and maintain discipline.

Rahane even had a word with Ravi Teja and the matter seemed to have been resolved.

However, during the 57th over, umpires saw Jaiswal repeat the offence and summoned Rahane again. Following this, Rahane asked Jaiswal, standing at second slip, to leave the field. Satyajeet Bacchav was brought on as substitute fielder.

“No matter what, you have to respect opponents, umpires and match officials. That’s the way you play cricket. Some situations require a certain kind of treatment. That situation had to be dealt with in that fashion, I think it was the right call,” Rahane said after the match.

Jaiswal was, however, brought back into the field in the 65th over, after spending a little more than seven overs off it.

Speaking at the post match presentation about the incident, Yashasvi Jaiswal said, ”Whatever Ajju bhai says I take that seriously and try to follow it.”

Earlier in the match, Jaiswal scored 265 runs in the second innings, and became the joint-fastest Indian to reach 1000 First-Class runs.