Duleep Trophy set to return to zonal format from next season

The Duleep Trophy is set to be reinstated to its zonal format starting next year. The 93rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is understood to have had a prolonged discussion over the issue before deciding to move away from this year’s experiment.

“Various members addressed the need to maintain the competitive nature than virtually converting Duleep Trophy into exhibition games with mix-and-match teams,” a member who attended the AGM on Sunday, told Sportstar.

“After hearing the house patiently, the secretary (Jay Shah) promised that the conventional zonal format will be reverted to starting next season.”

The Duleep Trophy this year was contested by four teams, which were selected based on the recommendations of a working group consisting then head coach Rahul Dravid, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman and Abey Kuruvilla – general manager, operations. The experiment is set to be done away with starting next season.

The AGM, meanwhile, authorised office-bearers to finalise BCCI’s representative for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) meetings as an ICC Director. With Shah set to take over as the ICC chair on December 1, a new ICC representative will have to be selected.

While the BCCI media statement did not lament these two aspects, the statement, signed by Shah, confirmed that a resolution was passed “to maintain BCCI’s legal status as a society. The members further resolved that the tournaments of the BCCI, including IPL (Indian Premier League), shall not be converted to a company.”