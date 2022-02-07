Cricket Domestic Domestic Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy, Kedar Devdhar to lead Baroda Hardik Pandya will skip the Ranji Trophy to focus on his India comeback in limited-overs cricket. PTI New Delhi 07 February, 2022 11:28 IST Hardik Pandya during the fourth Test between England and India in Southampton, in September, 2018. Hardik hasn’t played red-ball cricket since December, 2018. - AP PTI New Delhi 07 February, 2022 11:28 IST All-rounder Hardik Pandya will skip the Ranji Trophy to focus on his India comeback in white-ball cricket.Kedar Devdhar was named captain of the Baroda team on Monday, with Vishnu Solanki named his deputy. Hardik’s name was absent from Baroda’s 20-member squad ahead of the first phase of the tournament.ALSO READ - Ranji Trophy groups announced, final in JuneHardik remained on the sidelines ever since the T20 World Cup last year, making himself unavailable for national selection due to back injury and further rehabilitation. The 28-year-old hasn’t played red ball cricket since December, 2018, and has often admitted that injuries have put hindered his prospects in first-class cricket.The Ranji Trophy begins on February 16.Baroda SquadKedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Mitesh Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Babasafikhan Pathan (wk), Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Parth Kohli, Shashwat Rawat, Soyeb Sopariya, Kartik Kakade, Gurjindersingh Mann, Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathwa, Akshay More. Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :