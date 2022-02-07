Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy, Kedar Devdhar to lead Baroda

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will skip the Ranji Trophy to focus on his India comeback in white-ball cricket.

Kedar Devdhar was named captain of the Baroda team on Monday, with Vishnu Solanki named his deputy. Hardik’s name was absent from Baroda’s 20-member squad ahead of the first phase of the tournament.

Hardik remained on the sidelines ever since the T20 World Cup last year, making himself unavailable for national selection due to back injury and further rehabilitation. The 28-year-old hasn’t played red ball cricket since December, 2018, and has often admitted that injuries have put hindered his prospects in first-class cricket.

The Ranji Trophy begins on February 16.