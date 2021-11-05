Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021: Tewatia, Rana star in Haryana's win over Andhra

Himanshu Rana’s 52 and Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 46 off 25 guided Haryana to a six-wicket win against Andhra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C fixture here on Friday.

Put in to bat, Andhra lost its captain K.S. Bharat (2) early in the innings, but the other opener Ashwin Hebbar remained unbeaten on 103 (53b; 12x4, 4x6) to ensure that the team put up a competitive total of 179-4. While Hebbar went hammer and tongs at the Haryana bowlers, he was ably supported by K. Nithish Kumar Reddy (41; 36b, 4x4; 1x6).

Chasing a big total, Haryana lost its opener Chaitanya Bishnoi for just six runs. However, Rana stitched a 73-run second-wicket partnership with captain Harshal Patel (21; 13b; 2x4, 1x6) to steady the ship. But the Patel-Rana partnership did not last long as the team lost three quick wickets.

At 92-4 in 10.3 overs, Tewatia and Shivam Chauhan (45 not out; 27b, 3x4, 1x6) came to the rescue. Tewatia, who has built a reputation after his IPL exploits, crafted his innings with seven boundaries and a six to help Haryana romp home with 13 balls to spare.

Hooda helps Rajasthan bag second win

Deepak Hooda’s 28-ball 50 guided Rajasthan to a convincing five-wicket victory against Jammu and Kashmir.

In the previous match against Jharkhand, Rajasthan rode on Hooda’s heroics to bag a six-wicket win and on Friday, he delivered again.

After restricting Jammu and Kashmir to 144-4, Rajasthan lost the top three batters – openers Arjit Gupta (11), Abhimanyu Lamba (1) and Menaria (16) - and was struggling at 3-39.

Hooda rose to the occasion again and stitched an 88-run stand with Mahipal Lomror (41 not out; 41b, 6x4) for the fourth wicket, to guide the team closer to victory.

Lomror took the side home, with seven balls to spare.

In the third game of the day, Himachal Pradesh handed a seven-wicket defeat to Jharkhand.

Summarised Scores

At FB Colony Ground: Andhra 179-4 in 20 overs (Ashwin Hebber 103 not out, K Nithish Kumar Reddy 41; Harshal Patel 2-45) lost to Haryana 180-4 in 17.5 overs (Himanshu Rana 52, Rahul Tewatia 46 not out, Shivam Chauhan not out 45; Uddaraju Varma 2/40) by six wickets. Toss: Haryana

At Reliance Stadium: Jammu & Kashmir 144-4 in 20 overs (Ian Dev Singh 45, Abdul Samad 40 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2-25) lost to Rajasthan 148-5 in 18.5 overs (Deepak Hooda 50, Mahipal Lomror 41 not out; Mujtaba Yousuf 2-26) by five wickets. Toss: Rajasthan

At Reliance Stadium: Himachal Pradesh 144-8 in 20 overs (Nikhil Gangta 32; Abhimanyu Rana 26; Monu Kumar 3-31, Anukul Roy 2-18) beat Jharkhand 137-9 in 20 overs (Anukul Roy 39, Anand Singh 34; Ankush Bedi 2-17, Rishi Dhawan 2-38) by seven runs. Toss: Himachal Pradesh